South Tahoe man brandishes firearm during New Year’s Day road rage incident

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentenceRobert J HansenEl Dorado County, CA
Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)Tiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake TahoeRoger MarshStateline, NV
Related
Man wanted after 'violent incident' in El Dorado County found dead
PILOT HILL, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a violent attack in El Dorado County has been found dead. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a man’s body was pulled from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday after recent floods. The man was later identified as 33-year-old Bruce Gordon.
Mountain Democrat
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide
Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley. According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottowood Lane and Farm District Road. Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.
2news.com
Woman Arrested After Fatal Crash in South Lake Tahoe
California Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe. A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe last September.
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect in the alleged Dec. 31 assault at 639 Pleasant Valley Rd. which led to one victim being transported to a local hospital for knife wounds, according to officials. Information made available by the sheriff’s office indicates that Scarbrough and the victim knew each other, and that the vehicle involved is not in Scarbrough’s possession at this time.
Nevada Appeal
LCSO: Fernley man’s death was homicide
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the Dec. 24 death of a Fernley man, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon. Dean Sandoval, 57, was found dead inside a residence in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley at 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to the release. The case is considered a homicide due to suspicious circumstances at the scene.
FOX Reno
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asking for public's help with identifying robbery suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect. The unidentified man reached for a handgun that was underneath his jacket when confronted by Walmart Asset Protection (AP). on Dec. 30, 2022 around 10:45 p.m AP believed the subject had stolen items concealed in his sweatshirt. The man left the Walmart store located at 3770 U.S. Highway 395 in Carson City in a white hatchback (possibly a Nissan Versa) with unknown license plates.
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
2news.com
Search for missing teen from Reno continues
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
Man arrested after standoff with deputies, caused Amador County shelter-in-place
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 12:39 pm, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person walking around Circle View Drive in the Pioneer, CA area armed with a bow and arrow and hatchet. According to the sheriff’s office, the reporting party called dispatch again and said the suspect was […]
Record-Courier
Icy patch causes spin-outs on Highway 395 north of Minden
Northbound Highway 395 was reduced to one lane for most of the Friday morning commute after water over the roadway between Airport Road and Johnson Lane froze, causing motorists to spin out. A school bus with around a dozen students on board was among the vehicles to have issues that...
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
KOLO TV Reno
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig on I-80 delays traffic for Sierra travelers
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sleet and snow fell at the Nevada County border traveling east on Interstate 80 early afternoon Thursday. Soon, the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, called for chain controls while the conditions worsened in higher elevations. Rebecca Caladiao of Sacramento was trying to get back home...
KOLO TV Reno
REMSA prepared to respond through the snow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
Gephardt Daily
Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’
Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday. The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed. “We can confirm Jeremy is in...
Jeremy Renner injured while plowing snow in Nevada
RENO, Nevada (AP) — “The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, and is in critical condition. Authorities and the actor's representative haven't said how the accident occurred, but the Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital The post Jeremy Renner injured while plowing snow in Nevada appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 2