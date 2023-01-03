Read full article on original website
RCA .USA
4d ago
More tax increases due to all these immigrants coming into our country! Close the borders start drilling
Reply
4
Related
Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest
The uprisings over the debt crisis spilled over into Vermont, which wouldn’t become a state for five more years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest.
vermontbiz.com
Phil Scott looking to finish the job
On June 7, 2022, Governor Phil Scott signed historic housing legislation into law. S.226 and S.210 dedicate more than $45 million to address Vermont’s housing shortage. The state has committed over $250 million to housing over the last two years. Courtesy photo. by James Dwinell, Vermont Business Magazine The...
Vermont to be a small percentage when U.S. Medicaid roll tops 100M
(The Center Square) – Vermont accounts for a small fraction of the 100 million peopled expected to be on Medicaid in the coming months, a new report says. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Vermont, as of June 30, has 210,010 enrolled in the health care program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to...
mynbc5.com
THC cap once again being brought to Vermont legislature
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The limits on THC are up for debate once again in the Vermont legislature. A measure to allow more than 60% THC cap on solid concentrates and 30% on the cannabis flower failed last year. Vermont's Cannabis Control Board wants to eliminate the caps again. The...
These Are the Median Home Prices Per County in New Hampshire
As many of us unfortunately know all too well, the housing market is tough right now. Not only is rent skyrocketing and units in high demand, but the cost of owning a home is becoming more and more out of reach for many. In light of the current housing crisis,...
December storm cost public entities more than $2 million, Vermont officials estimate
The estimate “is the beginning of an effort to ensure that ratepayers and residents of Vermont do not have to bear the brunt of the cost of this disaster,” said Erica Bornemann, director of Vermont Emergency Management. Read the story on VTDigger here: December storm cost public entities more than $2 million, Vermont officials estimate.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
Pandemic SNAP benefits to end in Massachusetts
Due to the omnibus bill recently passed by Congress, the state must stop the additional SNAP emergency allotment in February.
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
Following Data Audit, Vermont Finds 86 More COVID-19 Deaths
Eighty-six more people died from COVID-19 in Vermont over the last three years than previously known, according to the state Department of Health, which reported the additional deaths on Friday following an audit of its data system. Seventy-three of the undisclosed deaths occurred in 2022, and more than a third...
Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January
Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
WCAX
Rep. Balint officially sworn in as first woman and member of LGBTQ to serve Vt.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Representative Becca Balint was just officially sworn in, making history as the first woman and first member of the LGBTQ+ community to represent Vermont in Congress. Balint says, “I am so very honored to represent the people of Vermont in Congress. I wouldn’t be here without...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Pay for Performance program application now open for farms
Program provides performance-based payments to Vermont farmers for reducing phosphorus runoff. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance (VPFP) program. VPFP is a new and innovative program that uses environmental modeling to provide performance-based payments to Vermont farmers for reducing phosphorus (P) losses from their agricultural fields.
WCAX
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
WMUR.com
All New England states raise minimum wage as New Hampshire continues to defer to national rate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise as many states move to raise the minimum wage. The story is different in New Hampshire, which does not have a state minimum wage and defers to the national rate of $7.25 per hour. Minimum...
CDC map shows most of Mass. has "high" COVID community levels
BOSTON - Community COVID levels are "high" in much of Massachusetts to start the new year, according to the latest CDC data.A map updated Thursday shows 10 out of 14 counties in the state have high COVID community levels. Only Essex, Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshire counties are considered medium risk. COVID "community levels" reflect hospital admissions and inpatient bed use in relation to the number of new COVID cases in a county.The CDC recommends wearing a high quality mask when the COVID community level is high."If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in...
The Valley Reporter
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
vermontcatholic.org
Naturopathic doctor to speak at next Vermont Catholic Professionals meeting
A naturopathic doctor and Creighton Model FertilityCare pracitioner and medical consultant will be the speaker at the January meeting of Vermont Catholic Professionals. Dr. Jessica Whelan, a parishioner of Holy Angels Church in St. Albans, will address common hormonal and reproductive health struggles women and couples are experiencing and how she can help bring them to restored hormonal balance, optimal fertility and a more thriving, vibrant life with healthier relationships.
Colchester Sun
EHS Senior and student School Board representative receives coveted scholarship and trip
EWSD — EHS Senior Maddie Ahmadi was recently announced as one of Vermont’s delegates for the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). Each year two delegates from every U.S state are selected to receive a $10,000 and an all expense week long trip to Washington D.C. On the trip, delegates will meet members of Congress, the Supreme Court, the Presidential Administration and learn about the inner workings of the federal government.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
Comments / 8