Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field and receiving CPR
Damar Hamlin, who plays safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, received CPR and was carted off the field in an ambulance on Monday night, after collapsing to the ground following a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.The hit came in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati. Hamlin reportedly hit Higgins on a play, stood to his feet, then crumpled to the ground.First-responders rushed on field and administered CPR, before driving the injured safety away in an ambulance. “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Player...
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
Cincinnati's owner praised the Bills and Bengals for coming together amid horrific circumstances.
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest parallels a stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history, where on Reds Opening Day, an MLB game was suspended due to an umpire's heart attack.
thecomeback.com
Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude
Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.
Andy Dalton donates to Damar Hamlin's toy drive, sends message
The love is still strong between former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and the Buffalo Bills. Back in 2018, Dalton threw a game-winner to Tyler Boyd against the Ravens that ended a long-running Bills playoff drought. Bills fans responded in kind by flooding Dalton’s foundation with donations around the $400,000 mark.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
Zac Taylor's perspective on Bills DB Damar Hamlin's collapse and how Bengals move forward
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the tragic events that took place at Paycor Stadium on Monday. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then administered CPR for nearly 10...
Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest vs. Bengals
(Update: 1/4, 9:54 a.m.): Hamlin reportedly had “positive readings” overnight:. (Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:. The Buffalo Bills provided an update regarding the health of defensive back Damar Hamlin in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The team provided this message,...
High school coaches address safety after Hamlin collapse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin are coming from all across the country Tuesday, including support from here in central Ohio. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in Monday night’s game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Two local high school football coaches, first and foremost, are hoping and […]
newsnationnow.com
Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU
(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
dayton247now.com
Bills return to Buffalo, NFL executive says no plans yet when to resume game with Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills left Paycor Stadium shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning to return home to Buffalo, which signifies that there are no immediate plans to resume or replay Monday night's game in the next couple of days after it was postponed due to the tragic injury suffered by Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
dayton247now.com
Sports betting kicks off at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sports betting is a lot easier in Ohio, as it is now legal across the state with the start of the New Year. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway kicked it off by having a ribbon cutting with the Dayton area chamber of commerce earlier today. There...
Three Times Cincinnati Fans Showed Class After Hamlin Injury
When tragedy strikes, you often get to see the true colors of people. If that's the case, then Cincinnati looks to have an incredible city of people. Monday night, the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals in what was one of the most anticipated regular season matchups of the year. All eyes were on this game because it was two of the best teams in the league and there were major playoff implications. The crowd was loud. The atmosphere was pretty electric.
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrest
Members of the Ohio State football program offered support through social media after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam donate $10,003 to Damar Hamlin's foundation
Joining others around the world in donations to Bills safety Damar Hamlin's foundations, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam contributed funds as the organization continues praying for his recovery.
Look: Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announces Postponement
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has made a change to its schedule of events this week. Because of the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the Hall of Fame will not hold its scheduled announcement of the Modern-Era player finalists for the class of 2023. "Out of respect...
Comments / 0