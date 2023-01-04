Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Ferrari Designer Pininfarina Has Whipped Up A Beautiful Electric Bike
If you’re a die-hard Ferrari fan, you’d know that several of its hits have come from the legendary design firm Pininfarina. While this is the company's claim to fame, the firm is responsible for much more than just Ferraris, and it has forayed into nearly every automobile category, even trains, and boats. For its latest endeavor, the Italian giant has set foot into the electric bike/motorcycle segment, birthing the beautiful Eysing PF40 bike.
electrek.co
SWFT BMX electric bike launched as 20 MPH curb-hopper, pegs and all
It seems like there’s an electric version of just about every type of bicycle out there. There are eMTBs, e-cruisers, e-folders, and even e-road bikes. But somehow, BMX bikes missed the electric memo. Or at least they had until SWFT came along with an old-school classic sporting a new-school take. And at just $999, the SWFT BMX won’t break the bank.
RideApart
Wheels Through Time Receives Super-Rare Harley Peashooter Engine
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) introduced 21-inch (350cc) racing in 1925. The small-capacity category quickly gained traction, with Indian and Excelsior fighting for board and dirt track supremacy. It’s safe to say that Harley-Davidson immediately felt left out, joining the new class just one year later, in 1926, with its iconic “Peashooter” racer.
Top Speed
Project Kahn's Range Rover Custom Is A Stealthy Street SUV Featuring Menacing Looks, 24-Inch Wheels
Range Rovers have been a symbol of wealth for decades and have always had a foot in the aftermarket scene for those with extra deep pockets who want to set themselves apart from the "average" rich. U.K.-based Project Kahn has made a name for itself creating exquisite individual modifications and conversion kits for luxury cars, including Land Rover models. Its latest creation, the 2023 Range Rover Signature Edition, is a collection of immensely cool modifications, including 24-inch wheels and a body kit, for one of the coolest factory SUVs on sale at the moment.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Bertone Just Unveiled a Slick New 1,100 HP Supercar, and It Runs on Plastic Trash
Bertone is celebrating its 110th birthday in style. The famed Italian coachbuilder, which was recently resurrected by brothers Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci, has just unveiled a brand-new supercar called the GB110. The stylish coupé promises top-level performance and will run on a special fuel made from plastic waste. It should come as no surprise that the coachbuilder responsible for the look of the Lamborghini Countach knows a thing or two about designing an attractive supercar. The GB110 won’t have the same impact as the Raging Bull’s most iconic model, but it is slick. It has a wedge shape like so many of...
Top Speed
A Swiss Company Is Bringing Back The Bubble Car With A Modern BMW Isetta
There are few vehicles that get cult followings in terms of city cars and small vehicles. While cult classics regularly include cars like the AMC Gremlin, the VW Type 2 bus and Citroen 2CV also garner huge cult followings among certain buyers. These cars, while they might not be regarded as fun-to-drive or high-quality, have massive followings around the world. In some cases, these vehicles make a return, just as VW has introduced the ID Buzz and how the Fiat 500 Abarth is still so popular. With so many cult classics returning, it seemed a prime trim to bring back one of BMW's most iconic, and minute, models.
This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV
The first fully-functional prototype of the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle was introduced at CES 2023, according to a press release by the firm published on Wednesday. Traveling 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA A5 is the size of an SUV and...
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
Maca unveils its improved hydrogen-powered flying racecar at CES 2023
French startup Maca Flight has unveiled its first hydrogen-powered flying race car concept with improved design and new strategic partners at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. To advance its vision of holding test flights in 2023, the firm has now partnered with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and SEGULA Technologies. "We...
We Found the Worst Hummer H2 Ever, and That’s Saying Something
AutotraderThe body kit is custom, so fortunately no one else can recreate this monstrosity unless they really want to.
Top Speed
The Plymouth GTX Was An Upmarket Muscle Car Convertible With A Hemi Heart
The late 1960s was a pivotal time in the production of muscle cars, and the now-defunct Plymouth lineup proudly manufactured many desirable models, including the Road Runner, the Fury, and the Barracuda. RM Sotheby's has one particular Plymouth offering that is not only believed to be a rare muscle car, but one that combined power with luxury - the Plymouth GTX Convertible complete with a HEMI engine. This particular GTX was manufactured in 1969, and has been the recipient of a "nuts and bolts" renovation. While the HEMI growling under the hood of this particular GTX is not the original engine, the current motor is a "date-correct unit," according to Sotheby's. The 1969 GTX Convertible up for sale could potentially be only one of four convertibles with the HEMI engine produced for that automotive year. Slightly more than 200 Plymouth GTX cars - whether coupe or convertible - were manufactured by Chrysler that year.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
electrek.co
Lightyear 2 waitlist goes live, 500+ mile range solar EV priced below $40K for US customers
Less than a month after kicking off production of its flagship solar EV the 0, Lightyear has begun teasing images of its second, much more affordable model, the Lightyear 2. Following an announcement this morning, Lightyear has opened up its waitlist to pre-order the Lightyear 2, which will be sold in the US, UK, and Europe. It promises to deliver over 500 miles of range on a single charge with the help of our Sun and start at an MSRP below $40,000.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi battery pack design leaks
The design of the Tesla Semi battery pack has leaked, and it reveals how Tesla fits a massive ~900 kWh pack in the truck. Tesla unveiled the production version of its Tesla Semi class 8 electric truck and delivered the first units last month. At an event, Tesla described an...
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi spotted being towed, raising concerns, but let’s calm down
A Tesla Semi electric truck has been spotted being towed, and it is raising concerns about reliability, but it’s not too surprising early in the program. Tesla unveiled the production version of its Tesla Semi class 8 electric truck and delivered the first units last month. PepsiCo took delivery...
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!
Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
Comments / 0