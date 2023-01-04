Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin collapsed. Indiana mom whose son died of cardiac arrest on football field grieved
What happened to Damar Hamlin hit close to home for Julie West, an Indiana mom whose son Jake died from cardiac arrest during football practice.
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Damar Hamlin Is Breathing On His Own And Speaking Again After A Cardiac Arrest During A Game
"He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Buffalo Bills said. "His neurologic function remains intact, and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."
Hamlin's cardiac arrest has experts speaking out about commotio cordis
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — By now, the world has seen the events that occurred during the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals football game Monday night that left Bills player Damar Hamlin in critical condition. From the heartbreaking reactions of players, to the swift response by emergency crews, the incident showed...
Cardiac events a frightening, familiar sight in the NHL
The horror that swept across the NFL when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed, went into cardiac arrest during a game this week was all too familiar to members of the hockey community
What we learned about the NFL in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
The NFL has experienced nothing quite like the last few days.
Jaguars popularity reaching record numbers on television
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Less than a year ago at this time hundreds of Jaguars fans dressed up as clowns to protest the way that the team was being run. My, how things have changed. In that time the Jaguars are one game away from winning the division and hosting...
How Coverage of Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest and CPR Could Go On to Save Countless Lives
Doctors are urging more people to learn life-saving CPR following Monday night's scene.
Sports Mania selling Jaguars gear like hotcakes ahead of highly anticipated game against the Titans
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Right now, preparations for the Jaguars to take on the Tennessee Titans underway. Buildings downtown are decorated in honor of the home team. Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted asking everyone to wear teal Friday to show support for the Jaguars. Sports Mania, a local clothing store...
Design firm HOK says it has been picked as the architect for Jaguars stadium redesign
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Design firm, HOK, tells First Coast News it has been selected as the architect for the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium redesign. HOK could not provide any additional details on the design or project. HOK helped redesign Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins. "We thought...
First Coast News
The Wait is Over: Jaguars and Titans for everything AFC South
Jaguars fans are ready. Ready to have the biggest tailgate ever on Saturday for the "winner-take-all" game against the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0