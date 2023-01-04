ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro restaurants struggle with staffing shortages

By Alliyah Sims, Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IRs2_0k2UffOo00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you have dined at a local restaurant in the last few months, you may have experienced longer wait times and noticed fewer servers.

Restaurants all across the Piedmont Triad are feeling the effects of a labor shortage, and the shortage of employees is causing a strain on current workers.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

Restaurants are being forced to shorten business hours, and some have even had to close.

Passing through Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, you may have noticed the empty parking lot and the signs posted on all doors at Burger Warfare.

They read: “Currently closed due to staffing needs in our various hospitality operations.”

The owner tells FOX8 that there are two problems:

  • many workers have dropped out of the restaurant business
  • the COVID-19 pandemic changed how people look at their work-life balance

That’s left fewer employees available to fill those jobs.

As of now the owner of Burger Warfare, Marty Kotis, isn’t sure when or if the restaurant will reopen.

He says that while he loves the Burger Warfare concept, there are so many other burger places in Greensboro, so they have to make sure it’s the best fit for the city.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, in 2021, The State of North Carolina had around 500,000 restaurant workers. Now there are around 39,000 fewer with nearly half leaving the industry, one-third leaving the workforce entirely and the remainder choosing not to transfer to other jobs in the restaurant sector.

However, there is a glimmer of hope.

Darryl’s on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro just extended its closing time by one hour nightly. It now closes at 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends.

We also reached out to the owner of The Buther’s Block who recently closed its Winston=Salem location.

He told FOX8 that parking issues and a lack of people returning to work hurt the business.

They plan to focus on their flagship location in Lexington. They also plan to open an online store in the next few months.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 4

CalChief
3d ago

can't be mad that ppl caught on to doing what exactly Marty is doing. can't be a boss or business owner working for a boss or business owner...gotta boss up at some point to get to it..and with the government shelling out 12 to 1400 bucks during the pandemic, most ppl wised up and created LLC's and got to work, we had time to learn stocks, trades and made it happen. We've also becomes vegans/vegetarians in the time frame...no need to eat or work there while the options are slim.#SupplyDemand

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Final piece of Greensboro Urban Loop could open this month

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future. The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro business owners react to State Street social district

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The point of a social district is to bring people and money to an area. In the past 24-hours, Greensboro City Council members shot down an expansion in downtown, which would’ve included Center City Park and the Tanger Center. Part of their reasoning was there aren’t any retail shops in that […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car crashes into Costco in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirm a vehicle has crashed into the Costco on West Wendover Avenue Thursday. WFMY News 2 crews were not allowed on the property because it is privately owned and crews couldn't find immediate damage to the wholesale retailer. This story is developing. MORE WAYS...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop

Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro One Of The Least Walkable Cities In The Country

The Greensboro City Council gives verbal support to sidewalks and walking trails regularly, but according to the Website Walk Score, it’s all talk. Walk Score ranks Greensboro as one of the least walkable cities with a population of over 200,000 in the country. Greensboro has a Walk Score of...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7

You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners want to know why leaf collection takes so long

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the beginning of 2023, and some homeowners in parts of Greensboro are upset about late leaf collections dragging in from 2022. “It’s a great thing that the city has been doing it all these years, but it’s probably time to consider another solution,” said Jim Collins, a Greensboro resident. Currently, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
macaronikid.com

We asked Winston-Salem and you Provided

We had to get the readers involved in this one. With so many denominations and various locations, we felt it unjust for us to pick. Especially with a home church of our own that we think is amazing. Maybe you do not have a home church, or maybe you are looking for a change, whatever the case maybe we hope that our Church Directory helps. We hope this will help those of you who may be new to the area and those who may be searching for a new church that fits your family and your beliefs.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Parts of Silas Creek Parkway to remain closed into the weekend in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Silas Creek Parkway will remain closed through Friday and the rest of the weekend, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department. The closure is currently affecting the southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in between the intersections of Miller Street and Lockland Avenue. The closures began in the area […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Loop to be completed in mid-January, NCDOT says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could be driving on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop (I-840) in just a few weeks. North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Thursday the last stretch of the highway will open in mid-January. That's ahead of schedule with the previous timeline being spring 2023. This last leg spans from North Elm Street to Highway 29 and makes it easier to connect to I-40.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
90K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy