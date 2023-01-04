Carol Schuster is the technology and business information advisor at Lafayette 148 New York, a luxury womenswear brand. While attending Total Retail Tech last fall, Schuster sat down with our editorial team to discuss her role at Lafayette 148 and how it's evolving amidst the face-paced retail technology sector. She shares the technology solution she believes will have the biggest positive impact for Lafayette 148, and the retail industry as a whole, in 2023. Schuster also details how the retailer uses technology to improve the customer experience across its multiple sales channels, as well as the process at Lafayette 148 for determining when and where to invest in tech resources.

