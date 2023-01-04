Read full article on original website
Tech Advisor Carol Schuster on Building Superior CX at Lafayette 148 New York
Carol Schuster is the technology and business information advisor at Lafayette 148 New York, a luxury womenswear brand. While attending Total Retail Tech last fall, Schuster sat down with our editorial team to discuss her role at Lafayette 148 and how it's evolving amidst the face-paced retail technology sector. She shares the technology solution she believes will have the biggest positive impact for Lafayette 148, and the retail industry as a whole, in 2023. Schuster also details how the retailer uses technology to improve the customer experience across its multiple sales channels, as well as the process at Lafayette 148 for determining when and where to invest in tech resources.
Evolving Security for Protecting Today’s Retail Network Architecture
Retail is arguably one of the world’s most IT dependent sectors, and the opportunities to leverage cutting-edge technology to improve service quality, achieve affordability, and enhance the customer experience are wide open. Digital transformation and changing customer demands are driving the retail industry into one of the largest overhauls...
The Little-Known Secret to Retail Resiliency? Quantum Computing
Against a backdrop of inflation, weakened consumer spending power, and lingering supply chain disruption sparked by the pandemic, retailers continue to face growing complexity and uncertainty. Traffic routing, inventory management, omnichannel purchasing, staff scheduling — all have contributed to increased challenges for the industry. Forward-looking retailers are embracing new technologies to help navigate today’s dynamic landscape, investing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and, increasingly, quantum computing to drive operational efficiencies.
How DHGATE Group Supports Cross-Border E-Commerce Growth for MSMEs
In this episode of Total Retail Tech Insights, Editor-in-Chief Joe Keenan interviews Diane Wang, founder, chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group, one of the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce platforms in China. Listen in as Wang discusses the DHGATE and MyyShop businesses, as well as her professional background and career (1:00), and her insights on trends in the e-commerce marketplace today (5:20). She details how decentralization will affect entrepreneurs and how MyyShop can empower them (8:35). Furthermore, Wang shares examples of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that have grown through MyyShop's training and digital tools (12:30).
6 E-Commerce Trends for 2023
Merchants across the globe are navigating an uncertain economy as they find their way out of a pandemic. They must continuously adapt to various forces to meet shopper demands and drive conversions by applying new technologies and methods. But opportunity still exists for online merchants. Online shopping exploded into a more than $5 trillion market during the pandemic. From a historical perspective, online shopping has gone from explosive growth to “mere” growth, as many consumers still spend more online every year.
Inside Bean Box’s Holiday Strategy and Partnership With Walmart
Since 2014, Bean Box has helped consumers discover and develop a love for gourmet coffee, sourced from some of the world’s best specialty coffee roasters. Its products focus on discovery, curation, and the tasting experience, and while it has reached a wide audience through its direct-to-consumer (D-to-C) model, until late 2021, the brand hadn’t really considered selling its products wholesale.
Stitch Fix Announces Layoffs Amid CEO Shakeup
Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake on Thursday told employees the company will be cutting 20 percent of its salaried workforce and she will reassume her post as CEO as the fledgling apparel company continues to grapple with low sales, a dwindling customer base, and a reduced market cap. The brand’s current CEO, Elizabeth Spaulding, who joined the company as president in 2020 and took over as CEO in August 2021, will be stepping down effective immediately, Lake said. Stitch Fix's Salt Lake City distribution center, which has been open for just over a year, will also be shuttering. Approximately 150 employees at that center will also be laid off.
