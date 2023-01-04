Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Downtown Bend Farmers Market moving hours due to smoke, heat
You’ll have to plan your trip to the Farmers Market in Downtown Bend a little earlier in the day this year. The board that organizes the market announced the hours will be shifted from the late afternoon to an 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. schedule every Wednesday from May through mid-October.
hh-today.com
Bottle Drop follow: Look up and smile
Following up on last week’s story about the Albany Bottle Drop, and more generally about the Oregon Bottle Bill, there’s something I’d like to amend. The Dec. 30 story was prompted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s announcement of changes in its terms and conditions taking effect Jan 1.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
kezi.com
EWEB has plan to provide enough energy for electric cars
EUGENE, Ore. --Starting in 2035, Oregonians won't be able to buy a new gas-powered vehicle. However, a major question is, will utilities like Eugene Water & Electrical Board be able to deliver the energy necessary?. EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski said they're confident they will be. "Yes, we are ready for...
kezi.com
Lane Transit District to reduce service starting February
EUGENE, Ore. -- 12 of Lane Transit District’s bus routes will be making fewer trips starting in February due to staffing issues and changing passenger demand, the transit district announced Tuesday. LTD said that in addition to its 12 fixed bus routes that will be seeing reduced service, adjustments...
KTVZ
Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles has died
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Les Stiles, who served as Deschutes County's sheriff from 2001-07, has passed away, the sheriff's office announced Friday. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of retired Sheriff Les Stiles," the agency's Facebook posting stated, which read in full:
nbc16.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
Lincoln City Homepage
Samaritan’s first babies of 2023
The first baby born in 2023 at a Samaritan Health Services hospital arrived in Lincoln City at 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, followed a few hours later by the first baby of the year in Newport. With three different possible due dates, Nicole and Ricky Nava weren’t sure what...
hh-today.com
On the riverfront beat, a case of false alarm
It looked like a serious situation, and it could have been, with Albany police and the fire department deployed on the banks of the Willamette River and a drone flying overhead. But as it turned out, nobody was dead. On a bike ride along the Willamette riverfront just as it...
KATU.com
Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
12th governor makes coast-to-coast Medal of Honor Highway a reality – but Bend veterans activist has new mission
Bend veterans activist Dick Tobiason is marking the successful completion of one coast-to-coast honor mission -- and as is so often the case, pressing ahead with yet another. The post 12th governor makes coast-to-coast Medal of Honor Highway a reality – but Bend veterans activist has new mission appeared first on KTVZ.
Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000
One week after a worker at one popular Bend restaurant fell victim to a sophisticated phone scam, to the tune of $2,000, an employee at another sent scammers over $3,000 in gift cards, police said Wednesday, warning the public and urging businesses to educate workers, to avoid such costly crimes. The post Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon suffers yet again another embarrassing loss
10 minutes without a field goal. As many field goals were made as turnovers in the first half (six). Colorado doubled up Oregon on the boards (25-12). Poor free-throw shooting and easy baskets in the paint for Colorado on the other end. All that happened in just the first half of basketball between Oregon and Colorado, and the Ducks were the wrong end of that performance.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon firefighters put out second blaze in same day
Lebanon firefighters saved an apartment building from burning down late Wednesday, Jan. 4, the second structure fire extinguished by the department in one day. Firefighters were dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. after someone reported a fire at Park Manor Apartments on Market Street. They found smoke and flame in a...
kezi.com
Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents
Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Surveillance photo of missing Bend woman taken after leaving family’s home
Bend Police provided more information Tuesday about a surveillance photo they released in the search for a Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day.
Transfer Portal Targets that make sense for Oregon
The Oregon Ducks are still looking to add players to its 2023 roster and with needs to fill the Ducks should be active in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Here are some names that.
