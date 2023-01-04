SDSU preparing for a physical National Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team is preparing to play a familiar opponent in NDSU, in this year’s FCS National Championship.

The Bison and Jackrabbits played once already this season, with SDSU claiming a 23-21 win in Fargo.

Similar to many of their past meetings, the one in October was a tough fought matchup as the two teams turned to their rushing attacks.

That is something many can expect in the championship game as well as the teams will lean on their stout defenses and tough run games.

“As we look back when we compete against each other, it isn’t a throw the ball around the field, I mean it doesn’t even make sense to both of our offenses,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said. “You’re right on. It’s going to be two really good defenses defending two really good running offenses.”

Fans can expect a close contest as well. Four of the last five regular season meetings have been decided by one score.

