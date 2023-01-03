ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

KS Dept. of Revenue: Walmart resolved double-tax issue, affected customers should seek refund

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials say they are aware of the sales tax issues reported from various Walmart customers since the New Year began. The Kansas Department of Revenue says the chain has since resolved a programming issue that was overcharging people. The agency confirmed any purchases made after January 1st should see a 2.5 percent reduction in state sales tax, though that doesn’t apply to local taxes.
TOPEKA, KS
C. Heslop

Three Rebates Of $150 To $700 For Eligible Kansas Residents

Kansas will help the most marginalized groups in its communities. The state plans to give financial support to residents who get excluded by other relief and aid projects. The programs will focus on helping older, disabled, and low-income citizens. The rebates start at $150 and go up to $700. What is the money for and what rules determine eligibility?
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

New program to benefit rural homeowners in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Potential and current homeowners in rural Kansas can be financially assisted through the new Home Loan Guarantee (HGL) for Rural Kansas. The program, which was created by Kansas Housing Resources Cooperation (KHRC), helps to close the gap between lenders and their financial institutions. The program serves counties with less than 10,000 residents […]
KANSAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023

Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Topeka chosen as site of new veterans home to serve Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has been chosen as the site of a new veterans home that will serve the northeast corner of the state and sit adjacent to the VA Medical Center. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that a new veterans home will serve Northeast Kansas from the Capital City - adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neil United States Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Is this the session Missouri lawmakers will legalize sports betting?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri legislature will once again consider legislation legalizing sports betting after years of failed attempts. The 2023 session started this week, and Missouri Gaming Commission chairman, Mike Leara, expects legalizing sports gambling to be a top priority. In recent years, states surrounding Missouri have...
MISSOURI STATE
KWCH.com

Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The avian flu continues to hit farms hard and with that, your wallet could also take a hit at the grocery store. Two months following a CDC report on the U.S. approaching a record number of avian influenza outbreaks in wild birds and poultry, the prices for eggs have skyrocketed.
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Another $50 million afforded to help Kansas businesses recover from COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another $50 million has been made available to help Kansas businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a second round of economic grants. The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that $50 million will fund a second round of projects through the Building a Stronger Economy grant program. It said BASE 2.0 will continue to address infrastructure and economic development needs delayed due to COVID-19 in an effort to expand Kansas’ base of businesses and residents.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Grocery tax changes go into effect

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas's new lower state sales tax on groceries has gone into effect. It now stands at 4%. Shopper Carol Snyder is excited. "It's just, just a relief that it's not going up. It's going down for a change," she commented. "It's been so, you know, so offensive to go to the store and have it go up and up and up every time you go to the store."
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy