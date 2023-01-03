Read full article on original website
Kansas lowers sales tax on food, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not at all obvious.
Taxed twice? What to look for on your grocery receipt with new Kansas sales tax
TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re seeing two lines on your grocery receipt, it’s not a mistake. Kansas shoppers are navigating changes with the new, reduced sales tax at the grocery store. The reduced 4% state sales tax rate launched this week and only applies to certain food items. This includes basic grocery items like produce, […]
Walmart overtaxed Kansas customers on food purchases this week
A major retailer overtaxed customers in Kansas. Here’s how you can request a refund
Shoppers report errors in grocery bill following Kansas sales tax change
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
KS Dept. of Revenue: Walmart resolved double-tax issue, affected customers should seek refund
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
Three Rebates Of $150 To $700 For Eligible Kansas Residents
Kansas will help the most marginalized groups in its communities. The state plans to give financial support to residents who get excluded by other relief and aid projects. The programs will focus on helping older, disabled, and low-income citizens. The rebates start at $150 and go up to $700. What is the money for and what rules determine eligibility?
What’s exempt from the reduce state food sales tax rate
Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023
Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
Grocery tax changes go into effect
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas's new lower state sales tax on groceries has gone into effect. It now stands at 4%. Shopper Carol Snyder is excited. "It's just, just a relief that it's not going up. It's going down for a change," she commented. "It's been so, you know, so offensive to go to the store and have it go up and up and up every time you go to the store."
