ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 San Diego

Inflatable paddle boards sold at Costco recalled due to drowning hazard

By George Stockburger, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0c1f_0k2UeTnB00

( WHTM ) – The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall notice for inflatable paddle boards sold at Costco that could pose a drowning hazard.

According to the CPSC, the recall affects about 13,300 Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards, ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Boards, ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyaks, and ULI Lila Inflatable Supyaks (a combined stand-up paddle board and kayak hybrid).

Rain to continue this week in San Diego County

According to the recall issued on Dec. 29, “the glue on the inflatable paddle boards can separate at the seams and the paddle boards can deflate unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard.”

The Body Glove boards were sold from December 2021 through July 2022 for about $630. The ULI boards were sold from July 2021 through July 2022 for between $700 and $800.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4I2f_0k2UeTnB00
These inflatable paddle boards are being recalled due to a drowning hazard. (CPSC)

Consumers are being warned to stop using the recalled boards and return them to Costco for a full refund or contact Surf 9 for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Surf 9 can be contacted toll-free at 866-696-9257 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@surf9.com, or online . Consumers can also go to www.surf9.com and click on “Press” then “Recalls” at the top or bottom of the page.

Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office revealed 16 people being held captive in an east Bakersfield home. A neighbor’s home camera caught the footage. This is one of those stories where there are more questions than answers. But what we do know is that it all started after a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Simplemost

Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
SFGate

TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast

Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists.  Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document.   “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”  
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy