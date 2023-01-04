ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

KATU.com

Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Aloha man charged with murder for October shooting in SE Portland Fred Meyer parking lot

A 37-year-old Aloha man has been charged with first-degree murder in an October shooting at a Fred Meyer parking lot, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Travis Raymond Helms is accused of fatally shooting Ian Lucas Beyers, 30, in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18. There was video surveillance footage of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed in suspected DUII crash identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the name of the pedestrian who was killed in November by a driver who, according to police, was impaired. The crash happened Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2022 just before 7 p.m. near Southeast Powell Boulevard and 138th Avenue. Police said 45-year-old Lance R....
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in N. Portland crash identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in the Kenton neighborhood in December. According to PPB, just after 9 p.m. Dec. 18, North Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. Officers arrived to the scene and found the body of the now-identified David W. Northcutt, 50, of Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver dies in the hospital weeks after crash in SE Portland

An 18-year-old driver who was seriously injured in a crash in Southeast Portland in mid-December has died in the hospital, police officials said. Christopher Rios, 18, of Portland died in the hospital on January 1. Rios was injured in a crash on December 17 at about 8:50 a.m. near the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect arrested after dangerous high-speed car chase through SE Portland

A man was arrested after going on a dangerous high-speed car chase through various SE neighborhoods on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 10:36 p.m., a PPB East Precinct officer was in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street when they took note of a black Dodge Charger with no license plates, traveling southbound on Southeast 122nd Avenue at a high speed.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Southeast Division

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a woman in Southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Southeast 168th Avenue and Division Street. The woman died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the crash...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

2 found dead on boat in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people found dead on a boat in the Columbia River on Friday. Deputies and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of two unresponsive adults on board shortly before 8 p.m. The boat was located...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home died in murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say the two people found dead December 10 in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were involved in a murder-suicide. PAST COVERAGE | Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood mourns elderly couple found dead inside home. The victim has been identified as 83-year-old Barbara P. Reader. The Medical Examiner has determined...
PORTLAND, OR

