Fenton, MO

FOX2Now

St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man faces federal charges after authorities caught him with two illegally-modified Glock handguns and suspected drugs. Courtlend D. Green, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. His appeal will be heard in federal court on Tuesday. According to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation

A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after police were called to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs

Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
EUREKA, MO
edglentoday.com

ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka business loses more than $200,000 in scam

Employees at ColorArt, 101 Workman Road, in Eureka told police that someone fraudulently charged $221,713.78 to the company’s credit card while the business was in the process of taking over an online store it had purchased. Eureka Police are still investigating the incident and will report the information to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Lt. Michael Werges said.
EUREKA, MO
KSDK

The Illinois State Forensics Lab starts statewide program

ST. LOUIS — Welcome to the Illinois State Forensics lab. “This laboratory directly serves 32 counties in the metro east and southern Illinois, we serve state, local, county and some federal agencies,” says Adams. The lab covers several forms of investigation from drug chemistry, trace chemistry, latent prints,...
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Dodge Challengers stolen in latest auto dealership theft

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight, and two vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle on Charlotte Drive. While investigating, officers were alerted to a possible theft at the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center nearby. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a busted glass door to the showroom.
FESTUS, MO

