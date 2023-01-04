Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man faces federal charges after authorities caught him with two illegally-modified Glock handguns and suspected drugs. Courtlend D. Green, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. His appeal will be heard in federal court on Tuesday. According to...
KMOV
St. Louis man facing federal charges after illegal conversion of handgun
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man who was caught with two automatic guns is now facing federal charges as a major crackdown rolls out in the region over automatic weapons. Courtland Green is charged with felony possession of a firearm. The two handguns the police found had...
Attempted carjacking victim fights off would be thief
Carjackings are on the rise, and as police work to stop thieves, some drivers are now fighting back to protect their property.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation
A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
americanmilitarynews.com
Woman tracked down her stolen car and killed 2 in gas station shootout, police say
A St. Louis, Missouri-area woman appears to have taken matters into her own hands after her car was stolen, tracking her car down and killing two people in a shootout. Now she’s facing murder charges. Police arrested 35-year-old Demesha Coleman in connection with a shootout at a Speedie Gas...
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after police were called to...
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
Police seek help finding man accused in fatal October shooting
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help Monday to identify a man accused in an October shooting that left one victim dead and another injured. The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Michigan Avenue. According to police, a...
myleaderpaper.com
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs
Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
Man shot at bus stop Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in St. Louis City.
myleaderpaper.com
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
Alton phone call leads to man’s sentence in fraud conspiracy
A phone call to one Alton, Illinois, resident helped police identify the suspect of a bank fraud conspiracy, leading to one man's six-year prison sentence Friday.
KMOV
Homicide investigation launched after woman found unconscious in North City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found unconscious in a north St. Louis alley. According to police, the woman was found in an alley in the 4000 block of Sullivan before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital. No other...
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka business loses more than $200,000 in scam
Employees at ColorArt, 101 Workman Road, in Eureka told police that someone fraudulently charged $221,713.78 to the company’s credit card while the business was in the process of taking over an online store it had purchased. Eureka Police are still investigating the incident and will report the information to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Lt. Michael Werges said.
KMOV
ATF, St. Louis City Police warn of machine guns on the streets as black market devices are on the rise
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Federal and local law enforcement officials are issuing a warning after a dramatic increase in the number of firearms being outfitted with conversion devices, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully-automatic one. On Thursday, agents with the ATF and members of the St. Louis Metropolitan...
KSDK
The Illinois State Forensics Lab starts statewide program
ST. LOUIS — Welcome to the Illinois State Forensics lab. “This laboratory directly serves 32 counties in the metro east and southern Illinois, we serve state, local, county and some federal agencies,” says Adams. The lab covers several forms of investigation from drug chemistry, trace chemistry, latent prints,...
KMOV
Dodge Challengers stolen in latest auto dealership theft
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight, and two vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle on Charlotte Drive. While investigating, officers were alerted to a possible theft at the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center nearby. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a busted glass door to the showroom.
Comments / 5