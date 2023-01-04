Read full article on original website
Amazon Alexa and Disney Team on ‘Hey Disney’
Want to watch The Mandalorian? No problem. Just say “Hey Disney” to your Amazon Echo. That’s the upshot of Amazon’s preview announcement Thursday (Jan. 5) on the opening day of the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), providing an apt backdrop to debut the voice-activated experiences Amazon and Disney are rolling out in coming months.
Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results
While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
Boxed Considering Sale of Company as eGrocers Flounder
Online consumer-facing wholesale retailer Boxed is considering selling the company as eGrocers face economic challenges. The eTailer announced Thursday (Jan. 5) that its board and advisors are exploring the possibility of selling the company as well as looking into new ways to access additional capital, aiming to announce a new fundraise within the next couple of months.
Customer Retention is a Choice for Subscription Merchants
The choices that subscription merchants make — or don’t make — to address customer retention matter. Sellers who thought the challenges of the so-called “Great Unsubscribe” were in the past need to think, and plan, again. “It’s relevant for tough times, and in the new...
Apple Expands Fitness Offerings as Consumers Embrace Digital Health
Apple is beginning 2023 with a series of new offerings for its Fitness+ service. Beginning next week, the platform will roll out a new kickboxing workout and add a new theme called “Sleep” to its meditation library, the company said on its blog Thursday (Jan. 5). In addition,...
Study: Online Sales Growth Chugs on Despite Gloomy Forecasts
A roaring return to brick-and-mortar shopping and pullbacks in some eCommerce categories gives the impression that online sales are down. They’re not. While 2022 did see bellwether Amazon’s stock price contract by a hair-raising 50% — equating to roughly $900 billion in valuation — it’s more indicative of investors’ economic jitters than consumer shopping activity on Amazon, Walmart.com or other major eCommerce sites.
Blackberry Showcases Connected Vehicle Platform that Includes Embedded Digital Wallet
Blackberry showcased an embedded vehicle wallet at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company debuted its in-vehicle software platform Blackberry IVY at CES on Thursday (Jan. 05). The technology, co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS), offers auto manufacturers an integrated artificial intelligence solution for digital cockpits and the company...
Naver Completes Acquisition of Poshmark and Aims to Grow Globally
Naver has completed its previously announced acquisition of Poshmark and aims to grow it globally. The Korean internet company said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release that its purchase of the social shopping platform will create a global online fashion reCommerce player and accelerate its efforts to build a global eCommerce portfolio and reach markets that were previously untapped.
D2C Subscriptions Must Find Alternative Revenue Streams This Year
In 2023, D2C companies relying on recurring payments may need to rethink their business model. In an interview with PYMNTS, Matthew Berk, CEO and co-founder of direct-to-consumer (D2C) coffee company Bean Box, which offers both subscriptions and products available for one-time purchase, argued that companies that depend on the former will be facing a harsh reality, as economic challenges continue.
Visa Sees Global Travel Recovery Powered by Seamless Digital Payments
If you’re looking for the same old bad news, don’t look at leisure travel, which appears to be the big recovery story of 2022, setting up a hopeful outlook for 2023. Speaking with PYMNTS Karen Webster, Visa Global Senior Vice President, Merchant Sales and Acquiring, Jeni Mundy said there’s an “air of optimism” around leisure travel.
Chipotle Rolls out ‘Extended Reality’ to Boost Burrito Bowl Sales
As restaurants look to distinguish useful innovation from flashy technology, Chipotle is testing extended reality (XR). Stephanie Perdue, vice president of brand marketing at the fast-casual chain, explained in an interview with PYMNTS that the company’s latest augmented reality (AR) promotion, a branded Snapchat lens announced Tuesday (Jan. 3), draws from past success leveraging XR to drive sales.
