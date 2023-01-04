Read full article on original website
IAFF: Occupational cancer is leading cause of death for firefighters
TOLEDO, Ohio — Flames are not the only danger firefighters face. In fact, it's the invisible fight that is proving to be the most life altering. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, surpassing heart disease. Firefighters have a 9 percent greater risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general public.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Stayin' alive: 100 Port Clinton students get CPR certification
TOLEDO, Ohio — In the days following NFL player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game, there has been a lot of discussion about the importance of learning CPR and some local students learned those life-saving skills this week at Port Clinton High School. Port Clinton's Fire Department...
City of Maumee sues Lucas County for $1 million over sewer charges
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The city of Maumee is suing Lucas County for $1,045,622.91 to pay for sanitary outflow charges from the Lucas County Recreation Property, according to a lawsuit filed in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The city said the invoices are from flow monitors...
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
Collaboration adds drones to law enforcement arsenal for Seneca County departments
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Three Seneca County law enforcement agencies are collaborating with a northwest Ohio university to get a new view on policing. The Tiffin and Fostoria police departments and the Seneca County Sheriff's Office are now working together to use drones as part of their day-to-day operations.
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs law authorizing the creation of domestic violence fatality review boards
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new law looking to curb domestic violence killings across the state, authorizing review boards for each county. According to the text of the new law, each review board would see 11 safety and health leaders - including the health commissioner, sheriff, coroner and eight others - collaborating together to take a hard look at local domestic violence deaths, peeling back the layers in hopes of exposing the causes and conditions that would lead to someone killing their significant other.
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
Inmate found deceased in Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday, ruled natural causes
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, the Lucas County Coroner's Office said Witcher's manner of death was natural. The cause of death was found to be atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus as an underlying condition. The original story is below:. An inmate at the Lucas County Corrections...
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Traditionally, many of us welcome the new year with celebrations we hope will keep us out of trouble or potentially the hospital, but a lucky few got to celebrate the new year in the hospital with a newborn. And while many took the streets to witness...
Washington Local Schools staff member certified in cyber protection, able to help police investigations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Robert Gulick, the director of technology for Washington Local Schools, has worked in education for 30 years. He's seen technology, and how students use it to learn, continue to evolve. "As my career progressed and the use of technology progressed it became obvious that we needed...
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
Pete Gerken elected president of Lucas County Commissioners
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Commissioner Pete Gerken will serve as president of the Board of Lucas County Commissioners for 2023 after commissioners Tina Skeldon Wozniak and Lisa A. Sobecki elected him Tuesday. According to a press release, Gerken's top priorities for 2023 include finalizing plans and a design for...
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
TPD statistics: Are crime rates going down in the Glass City?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Homicides are high-profile crimes reported throughout the year in Toledo. But what about the number of auto thefts? Burglaries? Robberies? WTOL 11 wanted to see how 2022 faired compared to previous years and if crime rates are trending up or down from year to year in the Glass City.
What do Toledoans want from the next police chief?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is set to announce the Toledo Police Department's interim chief Thursday morning at One Government Center. While the interim is temporarily holding the office, the search for a permanent chief will be underway. Whoever succeeds TPD chief George Kral, whose last day...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
