KCTV 5
Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Embers Candle Bar
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she’s taking you on an adventure – one scent at a time from Embers Candle Bar in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, telling his attorney he is “unfit” for the position while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. Beard had five years left on a...
KCTV 5
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
KCTV 5
Kansas Gas Service to host local events, help customers apply for assistance
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service representatives will host local events to help customers apply for an annual benefit to pay part of their energy bills. Kansas Gas Service says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that it has partnered with state agencies to help customers complete Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications. It said LIEAP is administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families and helps low-income homes pay part of their energy costs through an annual benefit.
KCTV 5
Marijuana may be legal, but a positive drug test can still crush job offers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Last November, Missouri voters approved recreational use of marijuana for people over the age of 21. But, as one Belton woman found out, legalization has its limits. A positive THC test can still throw a wrench into your job hunt. Melissa Rush was offered two...
KCTV 5
Area real estate market remains tight despite buyers’ incentives in other regions
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A report from nationwide realty company Redfin released Thursday said a record number of sellers now are offering concessions. It might suggest that a buyer’s market is on the horizon, but local realtors said no such thing. Concessions like offering to pay closing costs...
