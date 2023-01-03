ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Going With Grace: Embers Candle Bar

Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she’s taking you on an adventure – one scent at a time from Embers Candle Bar in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KCTV 5

Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, telling his attorney he is “unfit” for the position while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. Beard had five years left on a...
TEXAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas Gas Service to host local events, help customers apply for assistance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service representatives will host local events to help customers apply for an annual benefit to pay part of their energy bills. Kansas Gas Service says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that it has partnered with state agencies to help customers complete Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications. It said LIEAP is administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families and helps low-income homes pay part of their energy costs through an annual benefit.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy