ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Damar Hamlin May Have Had Commotio Cordis, Cardiologists Say. Here’s What To Know About The Rare Event.

By Katie Camero
buzzfeednews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Cannabis Users Can Have More Severe Pain And Nausea After Surgery

You may now be asked to share if you use cannabis, either recreationally or medicinally, before undergoing a surgery that requires anesthesia, according to new guidelines. The recommendations for doctors, which are the first of this kind, were released this week by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy