ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada State Contractors Board to host experts panel at Desert Rose High School

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQq40_0k2Ucjkf00

The Nevada State Contractors Board is hosting a "construction industry experts panel" at Desert Rose High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. in an effort to encourage more youth to consider careers in the construction industry.

The panel will feature experts from Wright Engineers, Grand Canyon Development Partners, G3 Electrical, Workforce Connections, Burke Construction, and SWS Nevada, is expected to attract more than 100 students.

According to a release, the event, which will take place at Desert Rose High School located at 602 W. Brooks Ave. in North Las Vegas, aims to offer local guidance for students and help address future workforce needs in the industry.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’

It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office

Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada residents hit with scam phone calls

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents from a number of states, including Nevada, have received a number of scam phone calls and emails demanding money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest. People have reported getting the phone calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to pay a bond...
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Former Nye DA will lead Nevada Public Defenders Office

Following his defeat in last year’s primary election, former Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has been appointed to lead the Nevada State Public Defender’s Office. The announcement came from the Department of Indigent Defense Services (DIDS), who noted that Arabia’s appointment on Dec. 30, 2022, follows the...
NYE COUNTY, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy