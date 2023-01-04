People are moving to Nevada more than they are leaving, U-Haul report shows

According to a report from U-Haul, Nevada is the 13th growing state in America.

This is according to U-Haul's Growth Index that analyzes customer moves during 2022. People arriving in Nevada in one-way U-Haul trucks remained steady compared to 2021, while departures fell more 2%.

13 INVESTIGATES: Contract confusion leads to Las Vegas U-Haul customer's felony arrest

Due to fewer people leaving the silver state, Nevada netted a larger percentage of arrivals to jump 16 spots from its 29th growth ranking in 2021. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Nevada accounted for 50.2% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of Nevada, 49.8% departures, during the last year.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state or city, versus departing from that state or city, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.