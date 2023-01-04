ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are moving to Nevada more than they are leaving, U-Haul report shows

By Justine Verastigue
 3 days ago
According to a report from U-Haul, Nevada is the 13th growing state in America.

This is according to U-Haul's Growth Index that analyzes customer moves during 2022. People arriving in Nevada in one-way U-Haul trucks remained steady compared to 2021, while departures fell more 2%.

13 INVESTIGATES: Contract confusion leads to Las Vegas U-Haul customer's felony arrest

Due to fewer people leaving the silver state, Nevada netted a larger percentage of arrivals to jump 16 spots from its 29th growth ranking in 2021. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Nevada accounted for 50.2% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of Nevada, 49.8% departures, during the last year.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state or city, versus departing from that state or city, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Comments / 13

Beast Mode
3d ago

Nevada sucks. it's no good. worst place ever. they do not care here. no matter where you're from

Reply(1)
4
realVegsOG
3d ago

If you are coming from California, just come visit and then go back to where you came from!Don't California my Nevada

Reply(1)
5
Bart Fubbles
3d ago

If you’re coming from California, PLEASE DO NOT VOTE LIKE THEY DO THERE!!!

Reply
8
