Suncor announced last week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.The late December cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the...
(Across Colorado) Xcel Energy says its natural gas purchasing activities during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri were “prudent” while four Colorado electric co-ops, in a federal complaint, say the state’s biggest electricity provider bungled supply during the freezing temperatures.
Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
Four Colorado electric cooperatives filed a federal complaint against Xcel Energy over the increased rates connected to a 2021 cold snap.
No one event alone determines what will happen with gas prices, particularly at the local or statewide level. However, large events such as Suncor's shutdown that restrict gas supply are tied to notable price hikes in several U.S. states in the latter half of 2022.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. The Colorado Department of Agriculture says this is a novel strain of the virus. “This is a strain or variant that they...
There is less than a month before people who resides in Colorado who have filed their 2021 taxes get their government support with some extra money for them. the Colorado Cash Back program will lend taxpayers who issued their 2021 taxes by the 17th of October by the 31st of January. Qualified married couples will receive $1,500.
Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
COLORADO, USA — All of that recent snow is making a big difference. Feet upon feet of snow pounded the mountains in the last 10 days, and coupled with a significant late December Front Range snowstorm, Colorado's drought situation is markedly better than what it was just a few weeks ago.
We've written about the wet weather pattern across the western US, especially with this latest storm slamming into California, but a lot of that water will not make it to Colorado, which leaves Denver's snow chances low for quite awhile. We discussed a favorable snowfall pattern for our mountains in...
As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
Concerns continue about the effects of the Suncor closure, as Colorado's only refinery makes up a large portion of the local market for fuel.
Economic research organization says "slow-cession" more likely than...
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January
If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
January starts off with a bang across the West with a steady supply of moisture hitting California and then fanning out to surrounding states, Colorado included. We recently wrote about the next wave of moisture adding to flooding issues for California, and the latest snowpack numbers there: Atmospheric River delivering torrential rain, snow, and wind to California; significant flooding possible this weekOne storm is not a drought buster, however, the current extended pattern in place over Ca.
The forecast of incoming snowfall that's starting to hit Colorado got a significant upgrade in the past 24 hours, now showing that up to 18 inches of snow are expected on some peaks through Saturday morning. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that peaks east of Steamboat Springs and...
(The Center Square) – Coloradans who were to guaranteed automobile protection fee refunds from two credit unions will get $4 million in refunds from a recent settlement, Attorney General Phil Weiser's office announced. The settlement announcement comes following a state investigation revealing Bellco and Canvas credit unions were not...
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
