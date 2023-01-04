ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend man caught by US marshals in Mexico, faces manslaughter, other charges in Mayfield Pond shooting

By KTVZ news sources
 3 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man initially charged with negligent wounding of another in the fatal shooting of another man at Mayfield Pond last summer, then released, has been apprehended by federal marshals in Mexico and returned to Bend to face manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges.

Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives have been working for several months to find and apprehend Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, who was indicted last fall on the more serious charges in last June’s accidental shooting death of Neil Martell, 53, of Bend, at the popular recreation spot east of Bend, off Alfalfa Market Road.

Sgt. Jason Wall said sheriff’s detectives, assisted by the District Attorney’s Office, presented the case to a grand jury in October and an indictment was filed, followed by a nationwide felony arrest warrant.

Ray was contacted by U.S. marshals in the state of Tabasco, Mexico and brought to the Los Angeles County Jail, where he was arrested on the nationwide felony warrant. He was extradited on Dec. 21 to the Deschutes County Jail. A plea hearing is set for Jan. 12.

Ray was first taken into custody last July 20 by sheriff’s detectives and SWAT team members serving a search warrant on Ray and his vehicle in the area of Stevens Road and 27 th Street. He was cited and released on charges negligent wounding of another and unlawful use of a weapon. The DA’s office was still reviewing the case for possible additional charges.

DA John Hummel said last July that Ray had been target shooting in the area, into a berm they use as a backstop. Martell and a friend were camping behind the berm, about 250 yards from the shooting. Hummel said they came out from behind the berm to warn the shooter they were there, but that Martell, still obscured from the shooter’s view by trees, was struck by a bullet from about 190 yards away.

