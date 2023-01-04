On Wednesday January 4, 2023 just after 1:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department received a call about a stabbing in the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista. When deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrived on the scene, they contacted two people who appeared to have been stabbed. Both victims told deputies their son, Jesus Armando Alcaraz (DOB: 10/22/2000), had attacked them with a knife and was still inside of their apartment. As deputies evacuated nearby residents, they saw smoke coming from the apartment.

VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO