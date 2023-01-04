ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

Times of San Diego

Man Found Dead on Vista Roadside

A man was found dead on the side of the road Thursday in Vista. Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to a radio call of a person down on the road in the 1900 block of West Vista Way, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived on...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

San Diego Sheriff Deputy Arrested

Sheriff’s investigation leads to arrest. A felony warrant was issued against Deputy Cory Richey for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Early this morning, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department arrested Richey. The arrest occurred this morning around 7:30 a.m. as Richey...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Attempted Murder – Vista Suspect Arrested.

On Wednesday January 4, 2023 just after 1:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department received a call about a stabbing in the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista. When deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrived on the scene, they contacted two people who appeared to have been stabbed. Both victims told deputies their son, Jesus Armando Alcaraz (DOB: 10/22/2000), had attacked them with a knife and was still inside of their apartment. As deputies evacuated nearby residents, they saw smoke coming from the apartment.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Drug Possession, More Than Dozen Counts of Burglary

A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of drug possession and more than a dozen counts of burglary. At around 7:30 a.m., detectives arrested Deputy Cory Richey at his work and booked him into San Diego Central Jail for a felony warrant for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to sheriff's officials.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

One dead, another injured in San Marcos shooting near elementary school

SAN MARCOS — One individual has died, and another was injured after being shot in San Marcos on Wednesday afternoon near an elementary school along West Borden Road. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on West Borden, east of Las Posas Road, across from Paloma Elementary School. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies on the scene discovered a 19-year-old male on the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and a 20-year-old male in the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

23-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Encinitas on New Year's Day was identified. David D'Lima, 23, was identified by authorities as the victim killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 2023 began. San Diego Sheriffs and...
ENCINITAS, CA
CBS 8

Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete expected to take weeks

Next week, a preliminary hearing is set for her husband, Larry Millete, charged with Maya’s murder. Wednesday’s hearing is not a trial. There are no jurors. Evidence will be presented, and witnesses will testify over two to three weeks in the Downtown San Diego courthouse. In the end,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

One Young Man Dead, Another Wounded, in Shooting Near Palomar College in San Marcos

One young man died and another was wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a neighborhood near Palomar College, authorities reported. San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies responding to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos shortly after 1:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old on the ground near a park entrance with gunshot trauma to his upper body.
SAN MARCOS, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Diego Police Department Announce Arrest of a Pacific Beach Man on Various Charges Including Transporting a Machine Gun and Possession of Assault Weapons

January 5, 2023 - The San Diego Police Department reports Northern Division officers responded to a call of a domestic violence restraining order violation. They detained the man and began investigating, finding a loaded ghost gun on the man. While searching his vehicle, they found three AR15 lower receivers, a suppressor, jigs, and additional firearm manufacturing equipment.
SAN DIEGO, CA

