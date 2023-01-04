Read full article on original website
Person found dead in front of Star Lodge in Vista identified
The medical examiner’s office has identified the man found dead in front of a business in Vista, as well as confirming the cause of death, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.
Man Found Dead on Vista Roadside
A man was found dead on the side of the road Thursday in Vista. Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to a radio call of a person down on the road in the 1900 block of West Vista Way, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived on...
thevistapress.com
San Diego Sheriff Deputy Arrested
Sheriff’s investigation leads to arrest. A felony warrant was issued against Deputy Cory Richey for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Early this morning, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department arrested Richey. The arrest occurred this morning around 7:30 a.m. as Richey...
Deputy suspected of burglary, controlled substance possession arrested
A deputy who has worked with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for 15 years is in jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of a controlled substance, the department announced Friday.
Memorial hike to be held for missing Chula Vista mother
This Saturday marks two years since Maya Millete’s disappearance.
Man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed bicyclist in Balboa Park
A man who was driving under the influence of drugs when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Balboa Park pleaded guilty this week to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges.
50-Year-Old Motorcyclist Badly Hurt in Birdland-Area Hit-Run Crash
A hit-and-run crash in a Birdland-area neighborhood left a 50-year-old motorcyclist badly hurt Friday. The woman was riding south in the 2800 block of Meadow Lark Drive when a black late-model Toyota 4-Runner struck her two-wheeler broadside shortly before noon, according to the San Diego Police Department. Following the collision,...
northcountydailystar.com
Attempted Murder – Vista Suspect Arrested.
On Wednesday January 4, 2023 just after 1:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department received a call about a stabbing in the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista. When deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrived on the scene, they contacted two people who appeared to have been stabbed. Both victims told deputies their son, Jesus Armando Alcaraz (DOB: 10/22/2000), had attacked them with a knife and was still inside of their apartment. As deputies evacuated nearby residents, they saw smoke coming from the apartment.
Homicide detectives investigate after person found dead in Vista
An unidentified person was found dead in front of a business in Vista in the early hours of Thursday morning, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
NBC San Diego
Two Years: Saturday Marks Sad Milestone in Case of Missing Chula Vista Mom May ‘Maya' Millete
Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of the disappearance of May "Maya" Millete, the Chula Vista mother of three young children. Maya's husband, Larry Millete, is awaiting trial on a murder charge in connection with her disappearance. While Maya’s family is still searching for answers, police haven't given up on the...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Drug Possession, More Than Dozen Counts of Burglary
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of drug possession and more than a dozen counts of burglary. At around 7:30 a.m., detectives arrested Deputy Cory Richey at his work and booked him into San Diego Central Jail for a felony warrant for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to sheriff's officials.
Coast News
One dead, another injured in San Marcos shooting near elementary school
SAN MARCOS — One individual has died, and another was injured after being shot in San Marcos on Wednesday afternoon near an elementary school along West Borden Road. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on West Borden, east of Las Posas Road, across from Paloma Elementary School. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies on the scene discovered a 19-year-old male on the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and a 20-year-old male in the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.
23-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas
ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Encinitas on New Year's Day was identified. David D'Lima, 23, was identified by authorities as the victim killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 2023 began. San Diego Sheriffs and...
Shooting in San Marcos leaves man dead, another wounded
Deputies Wednesday were investigating a shooting in San Marcos that left one man dead and another wounded, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete expected to take weeks
Next week, a preliminary hearing is set for her husband, Larry Millete, charged with Maya’s murder. Wednesday’s hearing is not a trial. There are no jurors. Evidence will be presented, and witnesses will testify over two to three weeks in the Downtown San Diego courthouse. In the end,...
eastcountymagazine.org
VICTIMS IN LAKESIDE MURDER-SUICIDE IDENTIFIED AS SISTERS, SHOOTER ALSO NAMED
January 3, 2023 (Lakeside) – The San Diego Sheriff’s department has released the identifies of two women shot and killed on December 30 in Lakeside by a man who then fatally shot himself. Two juveniles were also in the home in the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business when the killings occurred.
Man sentenced 35 years to life for killing ex-girlfriend's son in El Cajon
A man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend's 21-year- old son in El Cajon, then took part in a standoff with police at a La Mesa hotel, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years to life in state prison.
One Young Man Dead, Another Wounded, in Shooting Near Palomar College in San Marcos
One young man died and another was wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a neighborhood near Palomar College, authorities reported. San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies responding to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos shortly after 1:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old on the ground near a park entrance with gunshot trauma to his upper body.
goldrushcam.com
San Diego Police Department Announce Arrest of a Pacific Beach Man on Various Charges Including Transporting a Machine Gun and Possession of Assault Weapons
January 5, 2023 - The San Diego Police Department reports Northern Division officers responded to a call of a domestic violence restraining order violation. They detained the man and began investigating, finding a loaded ghost gun on the man. While searching his vehicle, they found three AR15 lower receivers, a suppressor, jigs, and additional firearm manufacturing equipment.
1 injured in North County rollover crash
One person was injured during a rollover crash in North County on Thursday, said the Vista Fire Department.
