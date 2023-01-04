Read full article on original website
NFL cancels Bengals vs. Bills, schedules meeting to vote on ‘potential (postseason) competitive inequities’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL announced the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills has been canceled and there will be a special league meeting on Friday to determine what to do for certain playoff scenarios impacted by the decision. That followed a report from the Associated Press...
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
‘Yinzer Alert’: Welcome to the only Pittsburgh hangout that shuns the Steelers
PITTSBURGH – In a town that breathes black and gold, one storefront shuns the Steelers. Every Sunday at 202 Hometown Tacos, the Pittsburgh Browns Backers gather to woof Cleveland to victory – no Terrible Towels allowed. To enforce the rule, they keep a megaphone on hand. If a...
Browns should bench Jadeveon Clowney in Pittsburgh, end his time in Cleveland – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns can’t allow Jadeveon Clowney to play in the final game of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Not after what the defensive end told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that...
What declaring the Bengals vs. Bills game a no contest would mean for both teams
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL, the Bills and Bengals are currently grappling with the fallout of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday at Paycor Stadium, and what it might mean moving forward. And unfortunately, there’s a football season still to be completed, meaning those scenarios are currently being...
Meet Jimmy Watkins, whose job is covering the teams you love to hate: Letter from the Editor
I didn’t get around to fully describing it when I wished, but we created a fourth new sports position last year when we decided to expand our statewide audience by covering the Bengals. The job is to cover the rivals of Cleveland’s sports teams, for Cleveland sports fans. The...
Making sense of the Bengals’ latest playoff implications: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are fizzing with frustration after the NFL’s latest decision on the upcoming playoffs. After the league officially cancelled the Bengals-Bills game this week, they confirmed what the playoff implications for the AFC would look like after reaching an agreement. However, that has Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and most of the team frustrated and dissatisfied with a resolution that they consider inequitable.
UC physicians detail Damar Hamlin’s ‘remarkable recovery,’ life-saving care on the field
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made a “fairly remarkable recovery” over the last 24 hours, according to UC Medical Center physicians involved in his care. Hamlin collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter...
Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and addressed teammates via FaceTime, according to report
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made one the biggest breakthroughs in his recovery this week. Hamlin, who has been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit all week, had his breathing tube removed overnight and FaceTimed his teammates Friday morning, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Bengals organization upset with NFL for throwing out rulebook in changing playoff structure
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s words in a memo sent out to the league on Thursday night rang hollow to Bengals coach Zac Taylor’s ears. Goodell said in a statement the league had tried to come up with changes to the playoffs to “minimize competitive inequities” in the wake of canceling the Bengals-Bills game that was suspended in the first quarter after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
Bengals 2023 home and away opponents finalized thanks to AFC North title
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Amid the craziness of the last few days for the Bengals, their 2023 opponents have now been finalized. By virtue of the NFL’s decision to declare Monday’s game against the Bills a no contest, the Bengals have clinched their second-straight AFC North crown. It’s the first time in franchise history that they’ve won back-to-back division titles.
Browns expected to bring back Kevin Stefanski, but things must change – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Jadeveon Clowney mess underlined several points for next season:. 1. Kevin Stefanski has to act more like a CEO head coach. 2. They need a new defensive coordinator. 3. The Browns front office brought back Clowney for a second season, and it was a mistake....
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets: Live updates as Evan Mobley and Cleveland open a 5-game road trip in Denver
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Evan Mobley drained the game-winning shot with four seconds on the clock in Wednesday’s win against the Suns. Now Mobley and the Cavaliers head on the road for a five-game trip beginning Friday in Denver. Mobley contributed six points, a team-high eight rebounds and two...
