WHSV
VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
cbs19news
Upcoming lane closures on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see some daytime lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass due to bridge repairs. Beginning Monday, there will be sidewalk closures on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The southern sidewalk is being replaced, with work expected to last until Jan. 20.
wina.com
New information on bodies found, swept away in the Rockfish River
At 11:41 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. State police is still working to determine the exact date the vehicle was washed into the river.
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WHSV
‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail that would be built on nearly 50 miles of an old Norfolk Southern rail corridor. The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership has secured state and national...
cbs19news
Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
Inside Nova
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
WHSV
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
ffxnow.com
County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines
Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park may be those of missing Albemarle man
Luray, Va. – The body of a male believed to be missing Virginia man James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers in the southern portion of Shenandoah National Park. Consisting of 80,000 acres, the park encompasses parts of eight counties. Each year, millions visit the area, which includes the 105-mile Skyline Drive and 75 designated scenic overlooks. The park also includes established campgrounds (open seasonally) and 101 miles of the famed Appalachian Trail, on which visitors hike and often overnight camp. Camping on the A.T. requires a free permit either obtained from a park ranger or via self-registration at one of the park's many kiosks. Skyline Drive is always open, weather-permitting. The park itself is open 365 days per year.
ffxnow.com
Burlington clothing store coming to Springfield Town Center this year
Burlington will open a 30,000-square-foot store at the mall this year, property owner PREIT announced today. Coupled with the much-anticipated Lego Discovery Center, which is expected to open this summer, the addition of the clothing department store will put the town center at a record 95.5% occupancy, according to a press release.
WHSV
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance. The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
fredericksburg.today
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
multihousingnews.com
Linden Property Group Acquires Virginia Asset
CAPREIT sold the townhome development near Washington, D.C., for $34.3 million. Linden Property Group has purchased a multifamily community in Fredericksburg, Va., for $34.3 million. Sold by CAPREIT, Timber Ridge Townhomes is a 147-unit asset across 21 buildings. Northmarq brokered the sale and financing of the asset, representing the seller...
cbs19news
Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
WHSV
Fuel center and convenience store moving forward in Broadway three years after approval
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway will be getting a new business later this year. Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative will be building a fuel center and convenience store on the edge of town at the intersection of Mayland and Springbrook Roads. The project has been in the works for...
One Injured In Midday Shooting At Woodbridge Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police in Prince William County have been called in to investigate a reported shooting in Woodbridge that left at least one with an injury.Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department issued an alert advising that the agency has been ca…
Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff
A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia. Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.
