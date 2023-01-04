ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

Ricky Faulkner
3d ago

just. one. more. beer. and. then. they. go to diverging. and. later on they. Crash. and they wake up in jail house now 🙄🙄🙄🙄. humm 🙂🙂🙂😉😉😉😂

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

2 hurt during shootout at Perimeter Mall, 1 in custody: Dunwoody Police

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Two men were hurt after an argument led to a shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday evening, Dunwoody Police said. Officers responded to Perimeter Mall at 4:45 p.m. in reference to a "shots fired" call. When officers arrived, they began canvassing the mall and found the victim on the lower level near the food court with a gunshot wound.
DUNWOODY, GA
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say

ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
News4Jax.com

2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack

ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Thirteen Killed in Georgia during Christmas Holiday Travel Period

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths resulting from 10 fatal crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated five...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Wet roads, flooding causes headaches for drivers

ATLANTA — Severe weather is making its way through metro Atlanta and north Georgia early Wednesday morning, bringing with it heavy rain and possibly damaging wind. The conditions have led to multiple issues for drivers on the road. News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man found dead, shot multiple times inside car at Decatur park

DECATUR, Ga. — A woman found a man shot dead at a park in Decatur early on Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. She was walking with her dog through Shoal Creek Park around 8 a.m. in Decatur when she saw a white sedan with the doors open. Once she got closer, the woman discovered a man inside the car with several gunshot wounds, police said.
DECATUR, GA
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy