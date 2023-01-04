Read full article on original website
Ricky Faulkner
3d ago
Lanes reopened | 1 dead in crash on Interstate 75/85 South near University Avenue
ATLANTA — Update | 11 a.m. APD said one person is dead but has not provided the victim's name or anything else about the incident. All lanes have now reopened. All lanes except one are now open to traffic, according to GDOT. Authorities still have not released any information about the incident and have extended the road closure from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“Most Haunted Roads In Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Georgia, a state located in the southeastern United States, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage. It is also home to several haunted roads that are believed to be inhabited by ghosts and other paranormal beings. Here are the top five haunted roads in Georgia:
2 hurt during shootout at Perimeter Mall, 1 in custody: Dunwoody Police
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Two men were hurt after an argument led to a shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday evening, Dunwoody Police said. Officers responded to Perimeter Mall at 4:45 p.m. in reference to a "shots fired" call. When officers arrived, they began canvassing the mall and found the victim on the lower level near the food court with a gunshot wound.
School bus crash leaves multiple people injured in Gwinnett County, police say
ATLANTA — A school bus crash shut down Hamilton Mill Road at Bart Johnson Road Friday morning and left three people injured, according to Gwinnett County Police. Gwinnett County Police tweeted about the incident just after 7:20 a.m. Officers said no children were on board; however, they are calling...
WALB 10
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say
ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
Dashcam video shows U-Haul pickup truck leading officers on 100mph+ chase
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The driver of a U-Haul pickup truck led officers on a chase of more than 100 mph in Cobb County. It happened on Christmas Eve when officers attempted to pull the driver over during a traffic stop on Atlanta Road, according to Cobb Police. The...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-285 near Indian Creek MARTA, police say
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-285 northbound near the Indian Creek MARTA station Friday morning, according to DeKalb County Police. All lanes were briefly shut down between Covington Highway and Memorial Drive...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
27-year-old hurt after argument leads to shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — A 27-year-old man was critically hurt after an argument led to a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex. Atlanta Police said shortly before 8:45 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the Magnolia Park Apartments along Magnolia Way NW. The apartment complex is not far from the Walmart along MLK JR Dr. SW in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood.
Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack
ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
allongeorgia.com
Thirteen Killed in Georgia during Christmas Holiday Travel Period
Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths resulting from 10 fatal crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated five...
fox5atlanta.com
5 unbuckled kids found in backseat of car after high-speed chase, Georgia deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Powder Springs mother is in big trouble with the law after officers find five unbuckled children in the backseat of the car she was driving. Coweta County deputies say she led them on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85, in the rain at over 120 mph.
Motorcyclist in 'serious condition' after crash with school bus, police say
ATLANTA — A school bus wreck that left one person injured briefly shut down Bolton Road at Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning. 11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene and captured video of a small school bus off the road and police cars nearby. Atlanta Police said around...
Wet roads, flooding causes headaches for drivers
ATLANTA — Severe weather is making its way through metro Atlanta and north Georgia early Wednesday morning, bringing with it heavy rain and possibly damaging wind. The conditions have led to multiple issues for drivers on the road. News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the...
SWAT standoff in SE Atlanta ends with barricaded man in police custody
A domestic call that led a man to barricade himself in an apartment in southeast Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood has forced a standoff with heavily armed police Friday morning.
Man found dead, shot multiple times inside car at Decatur park
DECATUR, Ga. — A woman found a man shot dead at a park in Decatur early on Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. She was walking with her dog through Shoal Creek Park around 8 a.m. in Decatur when she saw a white sedan with the doors open. Once she got closer, the woman discovered a man inside the car with several gunshot wounds, police said.
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
Man shot while pumping gas, DeKalb County police release photos of suspect
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help identifying a man believed to have shot another while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station. Police posted pictures of the suspect and the car he was seen driving. The pictures were released after police were called to a Texaco gas station off Columbia Drive for one person shot.
