'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
For almost 30 years, Barbara Judd has been the neighborhood watch. On any given nice day, you can find the 83-year-old outside her home watching North Carolina Central students. "Sitting and looking at all the children going to school and people catching the bus. I love it," she said. Judd is a retired healthcare worker living on a fixed income. This is her third year applying to the low-income energy assistance program . "When my house gets cold. It's cold. That's a big house. All the heat go upstairs," said Judd. "My money doesn't go that far. By the time I pay the house payment, light bill, gas bill, my little phone bill I won't have anything." According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, more than 150,455 households received benefits from the (LIEAP) low-income energy assistance program last year.
- In Wake County, it served 6,660 households.
- In Durham County, it served 2,802 households.
- In Cumberland County, it served 5,870 households.
Comments / 3