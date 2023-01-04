ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills

By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRArb_0k2UaWIW00

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule change that broadens availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies.

The Biden administration partially implemented the change last year, announcing it would no longer enforce a long-standing requirement that women pick up the medicine in person. Tuesday's action formally updates the drug's labeling to allow many more retail pharmacies to dispense the pills, so long as they complete a certification process.

The change could expand access at both brick-and-mortar stores and online pharmacies. Women can get a prescription via telehealth consultation with a health professional, and then receive the pills through the mail, where permitted by law.

Still, the rule change’s impact has been blunted by numerous state laws limiting abortion broadly and the pills specifically. Legal experts foresee years of court battles over access to the pills, as abortion-rights proponents bring test cases to challenge state restrictions.

For more than 20 years, the FDA labeling had limited dispensing to a subset of specialty offices and clinics, due to safety concerns. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA temporarily suspended the in-person requirement. The agency later said a new scientific review by agency staff supported easing access, concurring with numerous medical societies that had long said the restriction wasn't necessary.

Two drugmakers that make brand-name and generic versions of abortion pills requested the latest FDA label update. Agency rules require a company to file an application before modifying dispensing restrictions on drugs.

Danco Laboratories, which sells branded Mifeprex, said in a statement the change “is critically important to expanding access to medication abortion services and will provide healthcare providers” with another option for prescribing the drug.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists called the update an “important step" forward.

“Although the FDA’s announcement today will not solve access issues for every person seeking abortion care, it will allow more patients who need mifepristone for medication abortion additional options to secure this vital drug,” the group said in a statement.

More than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The FDA in 2000 approved mifepristone to terminate pregnancies of up to 10 weeks, when used with a second drug, misoprostol. Mifepristone is taken first to dilate the cervix and block the hormone progesterone, which is needed to sustain a pregnancy. Misoprostol is taken 24 to 48 hours later, causing the uterus to contract and expel pregnancy tissue.

Bleeding is a common side effect, though serious complications are very rare. The FDA says more than 3.7 million U.S. women have used mifepristone since its approval.

Several FDA-mandated safety requirements remain in effect, including training requirements to certify that prescribers can provide emergency care in the case of excessive bleeding. Pharmacies that dispense the pills also need a certification.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy

As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The Independent

Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules

Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
CBS DFW

Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies

Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
COLORADO STATE
The Week

FDA, Justice Department make it easier to obtain abortion drugs through pharmacies and mail

The Food and Drug Administration quietly finalized regulatory changes on Tuesday that allow retail pharmacies to dispense the abortion pill mifepristone, so long as it is prescribed by a certified health-care provider and the pharmacy meets certain requirements. Mifepristone, taken with the drug misoprostol to terminate pregnancies in the first trimester, was previously available only at specialty clinics and from certain mail-order pharmacies. Most U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Access to medication abortion has become a central focus of abortion rights and antiabortion advocates after the Supreme Court ended the federal...
Reuters

Explainer-What does the FDA's new rule mean for the fight over abortion pills?

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies. The rule will make medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions, more accessible in states where abortion remains legal, but its impact in states that have banned abortion will be limited.
Washington Examiner

Biden, FDA move to turn local pharmacies into abortion clinics

The Biden administration on Tuesday formalized a process to allow retail pharmacies to join the abortion-pill business. The policy change—originally announced more than a year ago—is the latest example of President Joe Biden doing the bidding of the abortion industry at the expense of women’s health and safety. Here’s what you need to know about the Food and Drug Administration’s latest move and what it means.
drugstorenews.com

Major retail pharmacies could soon carry abortion pills

The United States Food and Drug Administration recently decided to allow retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills. According to Reuters, the decision was finalized by the FDA on Jan. 3 after reviewing applications from Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, the two companies that currently make Mifepristone and Mifeprex. How retail pharmacies...
POLITICO

FDA allows retail pharmacies to dispense abortion pills

FDA MOVE WIDENS ACCESS TO ABORTION PILLS — The FDA late Tuesday updated its drug-safety program rule for mifepristone, one of the drugs used in medication abortion, to allow it to be dispensed at brick-and-mortar pharmacies. The move expands access to the drug amid a wave of state efforts to impose restrictions following the fall of Roe v. Wade — and likely sets up more legal fights from anti-abortion groups and states.
The Hill

Energy Department: Keystone XL cancellation cost jobs, but its consumer impacts couldn’t be measured

A review from the Energy Department determined that the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline ultimately resulted in fewer jobs, but found the move’s impacts on consumer prices were “inconclusive.” The department conducted a literature review of several studies on the impacts that the Keystone XL Pipeline would have had, including studies sponsored by the…
MSNBC

Approval of abortion drugs in the mail is a lifeline for patients

The Department of Justice has given the U.S. Postal Service legal authorization to ship two drugs that can be used for abortions. The move, detailed in a memo posted online Tuesday, extends a lifeline to some abortion seekers after the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights last year and Republicans in several states enacted arcane measures outlawing the procedure.
TechCrunch

New York’s right-to-repair bill has major carve-outs for manufacturers

Which devices does the Digital Fair Repair Act cover, exactly? Well, a lot — any that constitute as “digital electronic equipment,” basically. But there are some carve-outs, including cars, home appliances, medical devices, off-road equipment and enterprise devices used by data centers, schools and hospitals. The legislation...
NEW YORK STATE
straightarrownews.com

Midday Rundown: Dems disagree on migrants; abortion pill access expands

Damar Hamlin’s toy drive receives major donations; Democrats disagree over migrants; and abortion pills in the mail get approval. These stories make up your midday rundown for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Democrats at odds over migrants. Colorado is following in the footsteps of Texas by sending migrants to New...
COLORADO STATE
ABC News

ABC News

967K+
Followers
202K+
Post
564M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy