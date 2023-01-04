How to become CPR certified near Houston

According to the American Heart Association, if performed quickly, CPR can double or triple someone's chances of survival. Waiting until an ambulance or medical professionals arrive can be too long to wait.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure that can help save a person's life if their breathing or heart stops.

When a person's heart stops beating, they are in cardiac arrest. During cardiac arrest, the heart cannot pump blood to the rest of the body, including the brain and lungs. CPR uses chest compressions to mimic how the heart pumps, to help keep blood flowing through the body.

The Red Cross offers classes on their website. Prices vary. We looked and saw classes ranging from $37 to $299, depending on when the classes are, and whether they're online or in-person.

CPR certifications last two years in Texas.