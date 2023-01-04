ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver woman claims she was roofied at a bar and wasn't able to file report

By Kristian Lopez
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Euht8_0k2UaQ0A00

DENVER — A Denver woman is seeking justice after she said she was roofied at a downtown Denver bar on New Year's Eve.

Mia Mainville is claiming law enforcement officials are not taking her concerns seriously and would not allow her to file a police report.

It started out as a fun night with friends on New Year's Eve, but it quickly turned into a scary situation, she said.

Denver woman claiming she was roofied at downtown bar is seeking justice

"I started feeling weird and went into the bathroom and, according to my friend, I was in there for 10 minutes and they come in and I’m on the floor. They’re trying to get me up and I’m unresponsive, incoherent. I told them as best I could that I felt like I had been drugged," Mainville said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

"I remember telling the doctor I was sure I had been drugged and if I could get tested and she said 'no,'" Mainville added.

Mainville said she had around four drinks throughout the course of the night from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

"Enough to be a little inebriated — nothing like that level of intoxication," she said.

Mia said the hospital told her they did not have the ability to test her for those drugs and encouraged her to file a police report.

"I was upset and frustrated but trying to recover from the drugs was hard and I didn’t feel like I could make an argument. At the moment, being exhausted I was like 'OK, write it down in the paperwork for me and I'll go home,'" she said.

The paperwork from the hospital's doctor read:

You were seen in the ER with concern for alcohol intoxication. You are concerned as well about possible poisoning of your beverage. Unfortunately we were not able to do testing for drugs commonly used for this. We discussed my advise to fill a police report given your concern.

Mia said when she got out of the hospital, she went to the Denver Police Department on Monday to file a report, but was turned away.

"The officer asked if I had been assaulted, and I said 'No, fortunately, my friend was with me the whole time and I wasn’t unaccounted for.' He said there wasn’t a reason and that they wouldn’t take a report," she said. "I think that’s insane — if myself and 15 other girls went into the police station to say we’ve been drugged and they're not taking reports, they're not seeing this is a major problem at this place, at this time in this area, they're missing a lot of opportunity to get answers and bring justice."

Denver7 reached out to DPD for a statement. They responded with this:

The Denver Police Department wishes to reengage with the victim. If she is willing, will you please let her know that she can call to speak with a detective.

We asked DPD for clarification on what the protocol is if someone wants to report they were drugged but no assault took place.

DPD said generally, a case would be opened if the victim came to them. We then pushed DPD, asking again why one wasn't opened in Mia's case. They would only say that they're encouraging Mia to reach out to them again.

"Anybody when they’re hurt in that way, even if it's not 'hurt enough' to the standard of the police, it's important for them to feel supported and validated and get the justice they feel they deserve," Mia said, adding that she wants to be a voice for others.

"There are so many other woman who are afraid or timid and I want them to reach out to me so I can support them on a personal level and see what can we all do together to help this from happening to women and others in the future and support those who it has already happened to," she said.

Comments / 43

LocalGuy
3d ago

At the very least the report is a statistic. Statistics are used in budget discussions. Refusal to accept a report is not even close to acceptable. And why didn’t the hospital draw blood?

Reply(5)
16
Brenda Todd
3d ago

I have deeply experienced a similar situation and the same thing was done to me. I truly believe that a lot of hospitals judge people instead of helping, and the police officers just don't want to do paperwork for anything anymore unless they have no choice but to. Just from what I've experienced in my life. I deeply apologize that you had to experience this. May you heal mentally and physically.

Reply
12
Anabell Wurth
3d ago

"The Denver Police Department wishes to reengage with the victim. If she is willing, will you please let her know that she can call to speak with a detective." ? Why didn't a detective reach out to the victim?

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. 
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Convenience store owner killed

The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. These two sheriffs are saying goodbye to decades of work. Evan Kruegel reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for two violations of a...
EDGEWATER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police officer saves the day when baby stopped breathing downtown

A Denver police officer was in the right place at the right time on Thursday afternoon when a mother needed help for her baby, who was reportedly not breathing.It was around 1 p.m. near 17th Street and Stout Street when Zain Dada tweeted the mother was crying for someone to help her child while they were in the downtown area.Denver Police Department confirmed with CBS News Colorado Officer Dore was on duty during the parade to kick off the National Western Stock Show a couple blocks away. That's when a man and his partner let him know about the mother...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to two life sentences in prison for killing a Colorado couple who had five kids together. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details with the public on the case on Wednesday after the sentence was handed out to 20-year-old Kyree Brown. for the murder of Joe and Jossline Roland. The Rolands leave behind five kids ages 4, 8, 10, 12, and 17 at the time of the crime in August of 2020.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
NORTHGLENN, CO
KDVR.com

Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with police

A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver rent drops, losing steam as hot destination. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area grew over the last decade to one...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man suspected of robbing two Denver area banks in 30-minute period

FBI Denver has published a press release related to a bank robber they're looking for, suspected in robbing two Denver-area banks while donning a hat with ear flaps. On January 3, at about 9:30 AM, the suspect robbed a Chase Bank location (3435 S. University Boulevard) in Englewood, Colorado before going on to rob a First Bank in Denver (2740 S. Colorado Boulevard) 30 minutes later.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Missing man found dead in Denver

DENVER — A 27-year-old man who went missing last week has been found dead. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday on behalf of Denver Police. They were asking for help finding Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, who was last seen around...
DENVER, CO
westernslopenow.com

Cold case: Who murdered Donna Wayne in Aurora in 1986?

DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened. The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem...
AURORA, CO
Heather Willard

Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering ad

(Centennial, Colo.) An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Kyree Brown, 20, to two consecutive life sentences in prison for shooting to death Joe and Jossline Roland in 2020. During the August 2022 trial, prosecutors showed how Brown used an alias to list a stolen 2017 Toyota RAV4 for sale through an app called Letgo. When the Rolands questioned the legitimacy of the sale as potential buyers, Brown shot and killed them.
AURORA, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy