Baby Caroline was born at Methodist Women's just after midnight on New Year's

3 News Now got the chance to meet the first baby of the new year, born just after midnight on Jan. 1.

Caroline Frances Swanson kept mom and dad waiting on New Year's Eve. They came to the hospital early in the day.

As the clock kept ticking, they began to realize a New Year's baby just might be a possibility.

New father Benjamin said the doctors and nurses kept in touch with other local hospitals to see who else was close to claiming the title. Right before the clock struck midnight, they hatched a plan.

“One of the nurses said, ‘You should kiss at midnight and then we'll have this baby.’ So it like struck midnight, we said Happy New Year, we kissed and then we had this baby. It was amazing,”

Baby Caroline wasn't due until Jan.10.

