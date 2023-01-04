ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

Disappointment over barber shop being ousted from popular mall

By Darienne DeBrule
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LREfX_0k2UaMiU00

MURRAY, Utah — Barber League has been cutting and lining up hair at Fashion Place Mall for two years. But on Dec. 1, owner Matthew Campbell was notified that the mall would not be renewing his lease. He said the mall alluded to a bigger store coming to take up his 700-square-foot space and the space of neighboring shops.

"I was blindsided. We're definitely one of the most profitable stores in the mall per square foot," Campbell said. "We have the smallest store space, and we made a really awesome barbershop for everyone to love, use and enjoy."

Campbell says he was offered another larger space outdoors by the mall management that would cost him around $7,500, but text messages show that the offer was later rescinded.

"I immediately said yes, I'll take it, but they advised against it as they felt I would not be able to afford the space," Campbell said.

Although Barber League's South Towne location in Sandy will remain open, Campbell says having to leave Murray's Fashion Place Mall will cost him important business opportunities.

"Barber League has been working with the Jazz for All-Star weekend coming up and having athletes and patrons come through and promote the shop. It's definitely a major missed opportunity," he remarked.

Customers like Kathy Phelps are also upset the business is being forced to move. Phelps has a mixed-race son and she had a hard time finding someone to style and cut his hair until she found Barber League.

"I thought with a little boy it would be easy, and it turns out his hair is a lot more expensive than mine ever has been," Phelps said.

Phelps says she was confused to find out Fashion Place Mall was not renewing Barber League's lease.

"I think if he's done what he said he is going to and upheld his end of the bargain, he should be allowed to stay," Phelps said.

Other customers like Tony Nora say Barber League is the best of the best in Utah and seeing the Fashion Place location go is an inconvenience.

"The look of my haircut, it means everything," Nora said. "When I go to birthdays, meetings, events, I've been given so many compliments after a Barber League haircut... now I have to travel another 20 minutes away instead of five minutes way to the other location."

Faithful customers like Nora and Phelps say despite the closure, they will continue supporting Barber League however they can.

"If he leaves fashion place, wherever he goes, we will be following and so will our money," Phelps said.

FOX 13 News reached out to Fashion Place Mall for comment, and they gave the following statement:

"We are aware of the claims made by Barber League regarding the reasons for the non-renewal of its license. Respectfully, these claims are without basis. We would also like to clarify that Barber League has been operating in the mall under a temporary license agreement with an expiration date [of December 31, 2022], a date to which the business owner agreed in advance, and which has now elapsed. It is our policy not to comment about our renewal process or about specific tenants or licensees. We do wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: Princess Alice

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 66-Bed Pheasant Run in Clinton, Utah

CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Pheasant Run, a memory care community in Clinton, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Built in 2015, the facility consists of 45 units and 66 beds across approximately 32,862 square feet, on three acres...
CLINTON, UT
kjzz.com

Utah attorney expected Jen Shah to receive less time in prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah attorney expected "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah to receive less time in prison. “I expected it to be somewhere in the three to five range,” said Skye Lazaro, a criminal defense attorney who had no involvement in the case.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Over 3,000 impacted by power outage in Park City

Update Saturday - All power was restored by Saturday morning. Update 4:17 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Power's website reports only 250 customers are without power. Update 2:14 p.m.: Business owners and residents, from Main Street to Prospector, are reporting that power is returning to normal. Rocky Mountain Power's website shows that roughly 2,000 people are currently without power in Park City, a decrease from the initial 3,300.
PARK CITY, UT
Vice

Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped

Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
chainstoreage.com

Stitch Fix CEO out; announces layoffs

Stitch Fix is looking for a new chief executive. Elizabeth Spaulding has stepped down as CEO and board member of the nearly 13-year old subscription-based, online service which sells personalized boxes of clothing. The company also let go 20% of its salaried employees and is closing its distribution center in Salt Lake City.
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy