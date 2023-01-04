ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dippre transferring to Alabama

Former Lakeland star CJ Dippre is walking a new path in his college football career. After two seasons at Maryland he’s transferring to Alabama for his final two years. CJ Dippre, transferring to Alabama(Lakeland) says, “I feel like the University ands the coaches didn’t see eye to eye. I have a great relationship with all of my teammates their and there are no sour feelings or anything. What is comes down to is everyone is there sand everyone picked their out of high school for the best of their careers and the portal in general will better my career for my future. I mean just going to Alabama the way the run their program the culture the winning transition. I mean they got 10 wins this season and it felt like it was a bad year because they didn’t make the playoffs. I feel like I can hold myself to a high standard like that. “
Miss Alabama 2000 winner dies at 43

The winner of the Miss Alabama pageant in 2000, Jana Sanderson McEachern, has died at the age of 43. Ms Sanderson was a Samford University student, graduating with a communications degree after winning the contest, AL.com reported. In the 2001 Miss America contest, she finished in the top 10. The Crestwood Funeral Home didn’t include a cause of death in Ms Sanderson’s obituary, which said she passed away at her home in Gadsen.But J&D Farms, a wedding and event venue co-created by Ms Sanderson, wrote on Facebook that “she bravely took on cancer with grace and dignity that...
Alabama man found dead beside burning car, police say

Police in Alabama were searching for clues Monday after they found the body of a murdered man next to a car engulfed in flames Sunday night. Birmingham police said they were called to a shooting on Tuscaloosa Avenue at approximately 7:39 p.m. Arriving officers found a car ablaze and the...
Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move

Former five-star Alabama running back Trey Sanders made a big move Thursday as he transferred to TCU. The Horned Frogs, who’ve already accumulated so much success of late, landed some more good news with Sanders‘ transfer. Sanders announced the move on his Instagram account.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Read more... The post Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
These 24 Alabama towns no longer count as urban areas, according to U.S. Census

Already one of the most rural states in the nation, Alabama’s rural population just expanded. Thanks to a federal rule change, two dozen Alabama towns that were once considered urban suddenly aren’t anymore. The change affected towns all across the state, from Grand Bay in the far south end of Mobile County to Hazel Green just north of Huntsville near the Tennessee border.
Hamlin’s ‘on-duty’ emergency highlights the importance of support systems

Just days ago, we watched in disbelief as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. As emergency crews performed CPR and applied an AED, both teams’ members kneeled to show respect, solidarity and support for their fellow player. As of this writing, doctors have reported that Hamlin is showing signs of “remarkable improvement” and his breathing tube has been removed.
Alabama Hopes to Shift Method of Execution from Lethal Injection to Gas Chamber

Lethal injection unit at Holman Correction Facility (circa 2002)Photo byADOC. The Holman Correctional Facility (HCF) execution unit in charge of executing Alabama death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. had only one job and it didn’t go well. After multiple failed attempts to insert the needles that would carry a toxic cocktail that would end James’ life, the team opted to slice into his arm in search of a viable vein. After a three-hour delay, they finally ended the convicted murderer’s life on July 28, 2022.
Secret meals help feed students outside the classroom

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — With inflation and the rising cost of food, more students face food insecurity. The weekend creates a nutritional gap. Many children are hungry when they return to school. Tuscaloosa City Schools Mental Health Coordinator Tesney Davis said she notices when students are lacking food it...
