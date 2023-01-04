Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOLF
Dippre transferring to Alabama
Former Lakeland star CJ Dippre is walking a new path in his college football career. After two seasons at Maryland he’s transferring to Alabama for his final two years. CJ Dippre, transferring to Alabama(Lakeland) says, “I feel like the University ands the coaches didn’t see eye to eye. I have a great relationship with all of my teammates their and there are no sour feelings or anything. What is comes down to is everyone is there sand everyone picked their out of high school for the best of their careers and the portal in general will better my career for my future. I mean just going to Alabama the way the run their program the culture the winning transition. I mean they got 10 wins this season and it felt like it was a bad year because they didn’t make the playoffs. I feel like I can hold myself to a high standard like that. “
Which Alabama bachelor’s degrees pay the most money? It depends on your college.
The worth of a college degree can vary widely across Alabama schools and majors – at least in terms of post-graduate salaries. Auburn University chemical engineering graduates made a median salary of $75,285 one year after graduation, the highest of any Alabama bachelor’s program, according to the 2022 U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
Doctors call on more people to learn CPR after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Doctors are calling on the public to familiarize themselves with lifesaving CPR techniques after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night in Cincinnati. Hamlin received CPR, which stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, to restore his heartbeat on the field, the Bills said in a...
Coaches, school staff encouraged to brush up on CPR, AED training
CPR and AED training are just some of the ways local school districts are working to keep athletes safe. Many schools utilize courses to handle sudden cardiac arrests.
Miss Alabama 2000 winner dies at 43
The winner of the Miss Alabama pageant in 2000, Jana Sanderson McEachern, has died at the age of 43. Ms Sanderson was a Samford University student, graduating with a communications degree after winning the contest, AL.com reported. In the 2001 Miss America contest, she finished in the top 10. The Crestwood Funeral Home didn’t include a cause of death in Ms Sanderson’s obituary, which said she passed away at her home in Gadsen.But J&D Farms, a wedding and event venue co-created by Ms Sanderson, wrote on Facebook that “she bravely took on cancer with grace and dignity that...
Alabama man found dead beside burning car, police say
Police in Alabama were searching for clues Monday after they found the body of a murdered man next to a car engulfed in flames Sunday night. Birmingham police said they were called to a shooting on Tuscaloosa Avenue at approximately 7:39 p.m. Arriving officers found a car ablaze and the...
Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move
Former five-star Alabama running back Trey Sanders made a big move Thursday as he transferred to TCU. The Horned Frogs, who’ve already accumulated so much success of late, landed some more good news with Sanders‘ transfer. Sanders announced the move on his Instagram account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Read more... The post Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama man killed in suspected ATV accident, investigators said
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
Alabama football announcer reveals cancer diagnosis
Eli Gold, the well-known and respected play-by-play radio announcer for Alabama football games, has announced he has cancer. Gold missed the entire 2022 college football season as he dealt with a health concern, and now he's going public with the diagnosis. Gold said he is battling a "treatable ...
Alabama high school student found with gun on campus Thursday, school officials say
An Alabama student allegedly was found with a gun on a high school campus Thursday, school officials said. Lee High School officials said a student was found to have a gun on school grounds early Thursday. Administrators said the gun was confiscated quickly and the student will face disciplinary consequences...
Appeals court partially tosses Alabama doctors’ ‘pill mill’ convictions
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today overturned parts of the convictions of two Mobile doctors who were prosecuted in 2017 for running a “pill mill.”. The decision overturned convictions for Xiulu Ruan and John Couch for unlawfully dispensing controlled substances. But the court kept the two doctor’s...
These 24 Alabama towns no longer count as urban areas, according to U.S. Census
Already one of the most rural states in the nation, Alabama’s rural population just expanded. Thanks to a federal rule change, two dozen Alabama towns that were once considered urban suddenly aren’t anymore. The change affected towns all across the state, from Grand Bay in the far south end of Mobile County to Hazel Green just north of Huntsville near the Tennessee border.
Topeka doctors talk importance of CPR after collapse of Damar Hamlin during Bills game
TOPEKA (KSNT) – When it comes to going into cardiac arrest, there’s not a minute to spare. That couldn’t be any more true for Bills safety Damar Hamlin who was attended to on the field for 19 minutes after collapsing and received both CPR and a defibrillator during Monday Night Football. When life and death […]
FireRescue1
Hamlin’s ‘on-duty’ emergency highlights the importance of support systems
Just days ago, we watched in disbelief as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. As emergency crews performed CPR and applied an AED, both teams’ members kneeled to show respect, solidarity and support for their fellow player. As of this writing, doctors have reported that Hamlin is showing signs of “remarkable improvement” and his breathing tube has been removed.
Alabama Hopes to Shift Method of Execution from Lethal Injection to Gas Chamber
Lethal injection unit at Holman Correction Facility (circa 2002)Photo byADOC. The Holman Correctional Facility (HCF) execution unit in charge of executing Alabama death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. had only one job and it didn’t go well. After multiple failed attempts to insert the needles that would carry a toxic cocktail that would end James’ life, the team opted to slice into his arm in search of a viable vein. After a three-hour delay, they finally ended the convicted murderer’s life on July 28, 2022.
ABC 33/40 News
Secret meals help feed students outside the classroom
TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — With inflation and the rising cost of food, more students face food insecurity. The weekend creates a nutritional gap. Many children are hungry when they return to school. Tuscaloosa City Schools Mental Health Coordinator Tesney Davis said she notices when students are lacking food it...
Comments / 0