Former Lakeland star CJ Dippre is walking a new path in his college football career. After two seasons at Maryland he’s transferring to Alabama for his final two years. CJ Dippre, transferring to Alabama(Lakeland) says, “I feel like the University ands the coaches didn’t see eye to eye. I have a great relationship with all of my teammates their and there are no sour feelings or anything. What is comes down to is everyone is there sand everyone picked their out of high school for the best of their careers and the portal in general will better my career for my future. I mean just going to Alabama the way the run their program the culture the winning transition. I mean they got 10 wins this season and it felt like it was a bad year because they didn’t make the playoffs. I feel like I can hold myself to a high standard like that. “

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO