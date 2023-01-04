Read full article on original website
WHSV
‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail that would be built on nearly 50 miles of an old Norfolk Southern rail corridor. The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership has secured state and national...
royalexaminer.com
‘Don’t panic’ county staff urges citizens about coming real estate reassessments
As noted in our overview story on the January 3rd Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, during the report of County Administrator Ed Daley discussion turned toward coming real estate assessments county citizens will receive within the next month. Daley noted that accompanying tax rate projections would be based on the current County real estate tax rate. He added that the board of supervisors is likely to adjust its real estate tax rate down in response to the higher real estate valuations in order to keep its revenue stream under state-prescribed levels at which municipalities can benefit revenue-wise from higher assessments without further action.
theriver953.com
Family-Owned Food Business to Expand in Shenandoah County
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its. meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food. distribution...
WHSV
Edinburg man creates ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ app
EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Edinburg man is preparing to launch a free mobile app that could help boost tourism in Shenandoah County. Beecher Bowers, owner of Shenandoah Valley 360 a virtual tour and photography company, has created the ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ App. “In doing aerial tours and...
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton fires whistleblower who raised issues with use of housing funds
A City of Staunton employee who raised issues with the city’s administration of Community Development Block Grant funds and suggested that the city cut ties with a Pennsylvania-based consultant to help address the problems was fired last week. “As shared with you in our meeting, my decision to terminate...
lbmjournal.com
Trex sells commercial division
WINCHESTER, Va. — Trex Company, Inc. has announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
WHSV
Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Valley will soon have a space available to them focusing on access to storage, manufacturing, and production space. “This is really about supporting manufacturing businesses helping them thrive helping them grow, helping them scale and really start to create...
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
loudoun.gov
Residents Asked to Verify Vehicle Information Online for 2023 Tax Year
Loudoun Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz Jr. is mailing notification of 2023 personal property filing requirements to all owners of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, campers, trailers, boats, motorhomes, aircraft and mobile homes currently on the county’s tax rolls. Residents will soon begin receiving notices in the mail with an account number and instructions that they will use to review and update their personal property tax records for the 2023 tax year. While information is regularly received from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), this online process allows residents to review and update information on the more than 372,000 vehicles now located in the county. Residents can access their 2023 personal property information online at loudoun.gov/efile utilizing their social security or tax identification number, mailing address ZIP code and unique account number, which is displayed on the notice. Residents may receive more than one notice depending on how their property is owned or registered.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton-based medical and drug manufacturer acquires medical device, components company
Cadence Inc., a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices and specialty commercial products based in Staunton, announced today that it has acquired Utitec, Inc., a manufacturer specializing in miniature, deep drawn medical device and commercial components. Utitec is headquartered in Watertown, Conn., with an additional medical facility...
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park may be those of missing Albemarle man
Luray, Va. – The body of a male believed to be missing Virginia man James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers in the southern portion of Shenandoah National Park. Consisting of 80,000 acres, the park encompasses parts of eight counties. Each year, millions visit the area, which includes the 105-mile Skyline Drive and 75 designated scenic overlooks. The park also includes established campgrounds (open seasonally) and 101 miles of the famed Appalachian Trail, on which visitors hike and often overnight camp. Camping on the A.T. requires a free permit either obtained from a park ranger or via self-registration at one of the park's many kiosks. Skyline Drive is always open, weather-permitting. The park itself is open 365 days per year.
blueridgeleader.com
County to Purcellville – Approve this new design now or else …
Loudoun County officials are trying to force the Town of Purcellville to accept the County’s altered design for the Rt. 7/690 Interchange. This pressure meanwhile disregards the Town’s due process and the expressed desires of most of the Town’s citizens. Purcellville’s legislative rules and procedures require the Town to make decisions on significant changes to projects, such as the County’s proposed alterations to the Rt. 7/690 Interchange design, through its elected representatives on the town council and based on the advice of the town’s boards, commissions, committees and staff.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. schools expect ‘significant’ changes after special grand jury report
The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, expects to make “significant policy changes” in the aftermath of a special grand jury report that criticized its handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, Chair Ian Serotkin said. The county also plans to hire a firm...
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire
BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
NBC 29 News
CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
Augusta Free Press
The mayor resigns, a whistleblower was fired: What’s going on in Staunton?
The surprise resignation of Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes was the first of two stories involving the Queen City that has tongues in local political circles wagging. The second is the move by the city to fire a city employee who in September had raised concerns about the city’s administration of federal Community Development Block Grant funds, alleging that a Pennsylvania-based consultant contracted by the city to assist in the distribution of the funds meant to assist low-income city residents is to blame for the bulk of those dollars going unspent.
cvillecountry.com
UVa Police arrest Madison County man in Thornton Hall burglary
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Police say they’ve arrested a Madison County man for burglarizing the Thornton Hall engineering building Wednesday in the 300 block of McCormick Road. After the burglary, UVa Police say officers made contact with 62-year old Charles Hickman of Banco in Madison County and were able to recover multiple stolen items.
breezejmu.org
Rockingham County schools investigating Forbes Center field trip after guardian concerns
Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) is investigating an elementary school field trip taken to the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the program was “inappropriate.”. The initial, formal complaint stemmed from a Dec. 8 field trip to the Forbes Center, where multiple third-grade...
