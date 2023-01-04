Loudoun Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz Jr. is mailing notification of 2023 personal property filing requirements to all owners of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, campers, trailers, boats, motorhomes, aircraft and mobile homes currently on the county’s tax rolls. Residents will soon begin receiving notices in the mail with an account number and instructions that they will use to review and update their personal property tax records for the 2023 tax year. While information is regularly received from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), this online process allows residents to review and update information on the more than 372,000 vehicles now located in the county. Residents can access their 2023 personal property information online at loudoun.gov/efile utilizing their social security or tax identification number, mailing address ZIP code and unique account number, which is displayed on the notice. Residents may receive more than one notice depending on how their property is owned or registered.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO