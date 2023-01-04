ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntley, IL

Will County man seriously wounded in targeted attack, suspect in custody

JOLIET, Ill. - A Will County man is in custody after shooting another man who was walking Thursday night in southwest suburban Joliet. A 31-year-old man was walking near Theodore Street and Covered Bridge Way around 5 p.m. when someone fired shots at him from a nearby vehicle, according to a statement from Joliet police.
JOLIET, IL
Police canine assists officers in finding drugs possessed by conviction felon that also had gun in Crystal Lake

Officers arrested a convicted felon after he was found, with the help of a police canine, in possession of cocaine and a gun during an investigation in Crystal Lake, authorities said. Police officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest Highway and Exchange Drive in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car

A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
BATAVIA, IL
2nd man charged in connection to shooting at Stretch’s Bar in Waukegan that left man killed, another injured

A second man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead and another injured during an altercation at Stretch’s Sports Bar in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. Victor Ramirez, 27, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of an occupied vehicle and two counts […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Former Algonquin police chief sworn in as McHenry County undersheriff alongside new chief of corrections

The former Algonquin police chief has been sworn in as the McHenry County undersheriff alongside a new chief of corrections at the sheriff’s office, officials announced. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced the hiring of Undersheriff John Bucci and Chief of Corrections Ryan Sciame. Bucci and Sciame were sworn in on Tuesday by McHenry County […]
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Lockdown lifted after threat of violence involving weapon at elementary school in Lake in the Hills

A lockdown has been lifted after school officials say police were called to investigate a “threat of potential violence with a weapon” made towards an elementary school in Lake in the Hills. Huntley Community School District 158 said Thursday in a message to parents that Hannah Martin Elementary School, located at 10920 Reed Road in […]
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
Joliet man arrested after gun mishap

Joliet police arrested an 18-year-old man who is accused of accidentally shooting himself and a 17-year-old on Tuesday in the 600 block of Clement Street. Police say that Xavier Garcia is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition, and not having a FOID.
JOLIET, IL
