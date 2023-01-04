Read full article on original website
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Jan. 10, Set For The Opening of A New Chicken Salad Chick Location In BataviaMadocBatavia, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
Suburban man, 2 minors, in custody for Des Plaines shooting: Police
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Three men are in custody in relation to a shooting that took place in Des Plaines over what is reported to have been a gang-related incident. Miguel Valdez of Des Plaines, 18, and two 16-year-olds were taken into custody by police after matching the description of the individuals involved in the […]
fox32chicago.com
Will County man seriously wounded in targeted attack, suspect in custody
JOLIET, Ill. - A Will County man is in custody after shooting another man who was walking Thursday night in southwest suburban Joliet. A 31-year-old man was walking near Theodore Street and Covered Bridge Way around 5 p.m. when someone fired shots at him from a nearby vehicle, according to a statement from Joliet police.
Police canine assists officers in finding drugs possessed by conviction felon that also had gun in Crystal Lake
Officers arrested a convicted felon after he was found, with the help of a police canine, in possession of cocaine and a gun during an investigation in Crystal Lake, authorities said. Police officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest Highway and Exchange Drive in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake […]
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
26-year-old man hospitalized after being wounded in shooting in North Chicago
Authorities say a 26-year-old man was transported to the hospital after he was found shot in North Chicago early Saturday morning. The North Chicago Fire Department and North Chicago Police Department responded around 2:48 a.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. Emergency...
Suspects steal car in North Chicago, rob woman of her purse at Jewel-Osco in Waukegan
A suspect is in custody after they stole a car in North Chicago and then robbed a woman of her purse in the parking lot of a Jewel-Osco in Waukegan Wednesday morning. A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen around 8:55 a.m. Wednesday from Speedy Taco, 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in North Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Woman dead after being found on road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries; police seek video surveillance
WHEATON, Ill. - A woman is dead after being found on the road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries Monday night. At about 8:15 p.m., Wheaton police responded to the 900 Block of West Roosevelt Road for a woman lying in the roadway. According to police, a motorist observed the...
fox32chicago.com
Investigation launched after gunshots fired in Lake in the Hills
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - Police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. Around 6:35 p.m. police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of Deerpath Road. Following an investigation, police found gunshots had been fired into a...
Horse found wandering near suburban bike trail; Bartlett police locate owner
After several hours, the horse was returned to its owner.
No injuries after shots fired in residential neighborhood in Lake in the Hills
Detectives are investigating and seeking information from residents after shots were fired into a property in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. The Lake in the Hills Police Department responded around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday to the first block of Deer Path Road in Lake in the Hills. Lake in the Hills Deputy Police Chief Matthew […]
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old Kane County man indicted for fatal crash that killed brother and sister on Halloween
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old Kane County man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash that killed two of his passengers in far west suburban unincorporated Campton Township on Halloween last year. Tyler A. Schmidt, of the 43W block of Southgate Road in Elgin, was indicted...
Video shows apparent explosion before massive fire at suburban townhomes; firefighter injured
One firefighter was injured and four families were displaced by the massive blaze.
Round Lake Beach man charged with driving drunk, causing rollover crash that killed 2 men in Round Lake
A Round Lake Beach man has been arrested after being charged with driving drunk and causing a high-speed rollover crash that killed two Lake County men in Round Lake in 2020. Jose S. Aguirre, 28, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts […]
WSPY NEWS
Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car
A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
2nd man charged in connection to shooting at Stretch’s Bar in Waukegan that left man killed, another injured
A second man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead and another injured during an altercation at Stretch’s Sports Bar in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. Victor Ramirez, 27, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of an occupied vehicle and two counts […]
Former Algonquin police chief sworn in as McHenry County undersheriff alongside new chief of corrections
The former Algonquin police chief has been sworn in as the McHenry County undersheriff alongside a new chief of corrections at the sheriff’s office, officials announced. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced the hiring of Undersheriff John Bucci and Chief of Corrections Ryan Sciame. Bucci and Sciame were sworn in on Tuesday by McHenry County […]
Lockdown lifted after threat of violence involving weapon at elementary school in Lake in the Hills
A lockdown has been lifted after school officials say police were called to investigate a “threat of potential violence with a weapon” made towards an elementary school in Lake in the Hills. Huntley Community School District 158 said Thursday in a message to parents that Hannah Martin Elementary School, located at 10920 Reed Road in […]
Coroner releases identity of 36-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Waukegan
The coroner has released the identity of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash that left a second person hospitalized in Waukegan Monday morning. An autopsy showed that Malcolm Earl, 36, of Waukegan, died from blunt force injuries as a result of a vehicle crash, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. […]
WSPY NEWS
Joliet man arrested after gun mishap
Joliet police arrested an 18-year-old man who is accused of accidentally shooting himself and a 17-year-old on Tuesday in the 600 block of Clement Street. Police say that Xavier Garcia is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition, and not having a FOID.
Water bottle thrown, shots fired in possible road rage incident in Joliet
Joliet police detectives are investigating.
