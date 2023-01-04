Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even...
Wisconsin adds Brown, Bicknell, Guidugli to offensive staff
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has announced the hires of Mike Brown as associate head coach/wide receivers coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. as offensive line coach and Gino Guidugli as passing game coordinator/tight ends coach. Brown and Guidugli worked with new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. Fickell posted a...
After close call, No. 14 Wisconsin to face Illinois
In search of better play, No. 14 Wisconsin now faces the uncertain status of senior forward Tyler Wahl as the
Badgers: Recent Transfer Entry Wide Receiver Visiting Wisconsin Today
The Wisconsin Badgers are under new leadership. Head coach Luke Fickell has already brought in transfer quarterbacks Nick Evers from Oklahoma and Tanner Mordecai from SMU. There is certainly a great level of buzz surrounding the Badgers football program, and athletes from all over the country have taken notice. One of these is CJ Williams, a former four-star recruit who played for USC this past season. According to Williams’ own Twitter account, he has strong interest in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin football: 10 burning questions as the Badgers head into the offseason
It didn’t take long for Sonny Dykes to adjust to life in Fort Worth after a 4-year stint at crosstown rival SMU. One offseason, a new offensive concept, a new defensive formation, and a new standard for the Horned Frogs entering a new chapter in the program’s history.
BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School
The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Wisconsin Badgers land 1st-team All-AAC transfer DL
The Wisconsin Badgers got a commitment from Temple transfer defensive lineman Darian Varner on Wednesday, adding some much-needed depth to the position group after the team lost both Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton to the NFL Draft. Varner comes in with multiple years of experience, including a 2022 season where...
Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Poaching Big Ten Coach
Luke Fickell is reportedly making waves by landing a Big Ten rival's coach. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota's Paul Haynes. It's unclear what role the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach will serve, but the Badgers named Mike Tressel the defensive coordinator Tuesday. Onlookers are...
WATCH: Greg Gard, Sharif Chambliss check out four-star wing Davion Hannah
WHITEFISH BAY -- 2025 wing Davion Hannah and Nicolet bested Dominican 65-64 on Wednesday. Hannah scored a game-high 21 points and scored the game-winning free throw with 3.4 seconds left. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach Sharif Chambliss were on hand. Marquette had an assistant coach present as...
Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal
Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out
After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
Family looks to raise money for paralyzed Michigan detective shot in line of duty
MONROE, Mich (WTVG) - The family of Detective Sergeant Devin Kachar is hosting a benefit in honor of his career. The family says Kachar was paralyzed after being shot in action and is looking to raise money for Kacher. The benefit is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m....
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
Madison woman awakens to find stranger sleeping on her couch
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman was greeted by an unexpected sight Friday night. Police said the woman walked out of her bedroom at around 10:25 p.m. to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were called to the apartment. The 67-year-old man was allegedly intoxicated and was still sleeping when officers arrived. He was arrested and...
Former student, colleague mourn principal killed in Fitchburg crash: ‘She was integral in me staying alive during a really tough time’
VERONA, Wis. — Multiple school district communities are mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Beth Steffen, killed in a tragic accident in Fitchburg Tuesday morning. They remember her for supporting students and staff not just through studies, but through life. Steffen was well known throughout south-central Wisconsin’s education community, working as a teacher and administrator at Beloit High School,...
Waukesha County landfill redevelopment project causes concern for area environmentalist
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Friday, Jan. 6, a waste management redevelopment project caused concern for a Waukesha County grassroots environmental organization. Falls React II pushed back against a multi-year project aimed at modernizing storage for soil and waste. The group said the project could cause health concerns for...
Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”
The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
