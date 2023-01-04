ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WausauPilot

Wisconsin adds Brown, Bicknell, Guidugli to offensive staff

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has announced the hires of Mike Brown as associate head coach/wide receivers coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. as offensive line coach and Gino Guidugli as passing game coordinator/tight ends coach. Brown and Guidugli worked with new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. Fickell posted a...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers: Recent Transfer Entry Wide Receiver Visiting Wisconsin Today

The Wisconsin Badgers are under new leadership. Head coach Luke Fickell has already brought in transfer quarterbacks Nick Evers from Oklahoma and Tanner Mordecai from SMU. There is certainly a great level of buzz surrounding the Badgers football program, and athletes from all over the country have taken notice. One of these is CJ Williams, a former four-star recruit who played for USC this past season. According to Williams’ own Twitter account, he has strong interest in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School

The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Badgers land 1st-team All-AAC transfer DL

The Wisconsin Badgers got a commitment from Temple transfer defensive lineman Darian Varner on Wednesday, adding some much-needed depth to the position group after the team lost both Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton to the NFL Draft. Varner comes in with multiple years of experience, including a 2022 season where...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Poaching Big Ten Coach

Luke Fickell is reportedly making waves by landing a Big Ten rival's coach. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota's Paul Haynes. It's unclear what role the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach will serve, but the Badgers named Mike Tressel the defensive coordinator Tuesday. Onlookers are...
MADISON, WI
Q985

Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out

After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former student, colleague mourn principal killed in Fitchburg crash: ‘She was integral in me staying alive during a really tough time’

VERONA, Wis. — Multiple school district communities are mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Beth Steffen, killed in a tragic accident in Fitchburg Tuesday morning. They remember her for supporting students and staff not just through studies, but through life. Steffen was well known throughout south-central Wisconsin’s education community, working as a teacher and administrator at Beloit High School,...
FITCHBURG, WI
wortfm.org

Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”

The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. ﻿   The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
MARSHALL, WI

