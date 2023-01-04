Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Friends remember the life, legacy of George Bryan
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime businessman and Clay County entrepreneur George Bryan has died at the age of 78. He was part of a family legacy of business and community service. George Bryan will be remembered by many people as the president of Bryan Foods and CEO of...
wtva.com
Corinth emu makes a new friend
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - An emu named Limu ran away from home Thursday morning. Law enforcement said he escaped from underneath the barbed wire fence and walked alongside the road. Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker told WTVA this is not an everyday occurrence. "This was a first that we've ever...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
wtva.com
VIDEO: An emu from Corinth made a new friend
An emu from Corinth escaped from his fence Thursday morning. But, local law enforcement made sure he was brought home safe and sound.
wcbi.com
Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition plans small shelter community
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans were drawn up for a way to help homelessness in Columbus but its future remains unclear. Officials said the smaller living units would be located on Airline Road between the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society and the Columbus Fire Department’s Station 4. The city owns...
wtva.com
Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County. Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get...
wcbi.com
City leaders explore options to take care of garbage issues
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Customer dissatisfaction has been piling up along with the garbage in Columbus. And that has city leaders exploring options. The city is preparing to move forward with putting out Requests for Proposals, or RFPs, for companies interested in taking over garbage collection. Columbus has contracted...
wcbi.com
New chief talks about his vision for Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is making changes and staying busy during his second week on the job. He already investigated three shootings. Daughtry is also restructuring the ranks within the department by creating a Deputy Chief position. WCBI’s Winston Reed sat down with the...
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
wtva.com
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
wcbi.com
Former local police chief takes job directing state’s officer training academy
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A former Tupelo and Columbus Police Chief has a new job with the state. Tony Carleton is now the director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy. The academy is the state’s largest training facility for future law enforcement officers. He will oversee the...
wtva.com
Trio arrested for Columbus assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
wtva.com
Water Valley man arrested for embezzlement in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A former employee is accused of embezzling from an Oxford business. Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley, faces two counts of embezzlement. The business, which Oxford Police did not name, filed the report on Dec. 12. The business is in the 200 block of Highway 7.
Commercial Dispatch
Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
Oxford Eagle
Southern Craft Stove + Tap permanently closes doors
Southern Craft Stove + Tap closed their doors for the final time last week as they shut down operations after serving Oxford for over five years. The restaurant, located at 705 Sisk Ave., opened for business in October 2017 and served a varied menu featuring wood-fired pizzas, seafood, steak and an extensive selection of local beer and wine.
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
wtva.com
Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
wcbi.com
Argument leads to aggravated assault charges for 3 women
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument led to hits, kicks, a broken bottle, and three arrests. 24-year-old Rokila Wallace and 21-year-old Kierra Wallace are both charged with aggravated assault. Columbus police said the incident happened December 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry...
wcbi.com
Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
