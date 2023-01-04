ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Related
wcbi.com

Friends remember the life, legacy of George Bryan

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime businessman and Clay County entrepreneur George Bryan has died at the age of 78. He was part of a family legacy of business and community service. George Bryan will be remembered by many people as the president of Bryan Foods and CEO of...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Corinth emu makes a new friend

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - An emu named Limu ran away from home Thursday morning. Law enforcement said he escaped from underneath the barbed wire fence and walked alongside the road. Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker told WTVA this is not an everyday occurrence. "This was a first that we've ever...
CORINTH, MS
wcbi.com

Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition plans small shelter community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans were drawn up for a way to help homelessness in Columbus but its future remains unclear. Officials said the smaller living units would be located on Airline Road between the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society and the Columbus Fire Department’s Station 4. The city owns...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County. Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

City leaders explore options to take care of garbage issues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Customer dissatisfaction has been piling up along with the garbage in Columbus. And that has city leaders exploring options. The city is preparing to move forward with putting out Requests for Proposals, or RFPs, for companies interested in taking over garbage collection. Columbus has contracted...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

New chief talks about his vision for Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is making changes and staying busy during his second week on the job. He already investigated three shootings. Daughtry is also restructuring the ranks within the department by creating a Deputy Chief position. WCBI’s Winston Reed sat down with the...
COLUMBUS, MS
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Trio arrested for Columbus assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Water Valley man arrested for embezzlement in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A former employee is accused of embezzling from an Oxford business. Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley, faces two counts of embezzlement. The business, which Oxford Police did not name, filed the report on Dec. 12. The business is in the 200 block of Highway 7.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Southern Craft Stove + Tap permanently closes doors

Southern Craft Stove + Tap closed their doors for the final time last week as they shut down operations after serving Oxford for over five years. The restaurant, located at 705 Sisk Ave., opened for business in October 2017 and served a varied menu featuring wood-fired pizzas, seafood, steak and an extensive selection of local beer and wine.
wtva.com

Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Argument leads to aggravated assault charges for 3 women

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument led to hits, kicks, a broken bottle, and three arrests. 24-year-old Rokila Wallace and 21-year-old Kierra Wallace are both charged with aggravated assault. Columbus police said the incident happened December 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
COLUMBUS, MS
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS

