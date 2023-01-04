HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation, or PHF, announced $100,000 of funding for Community Recreational Facilities. PHF has given grants totaling close to half a million dollars over the last five years for Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties. Last year the grants were used for improvements at Camp Josh, Second Sands Beach, Horizons Alternative High School, and more. Some of the previous projects include a role tow in Greenland Township, Churning Rapids and Copper Harbor trail systems, Houghton Skate park and more.

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO