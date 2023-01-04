Read full article on original website
Portage Health Foundation releases request for proposals
HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation, or PHF, announced $100,000 of funding for Community Recreational Facilities. PHF has given grants totaling close to half a million dollars over the last five years for Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties. Last year the grants were used for improvements at Camp Josh, Second Sands Beach, Horizons Alternative High School, and more. Some of the previous projects include a role tow in Greenland Township, Churning Rapids and Copper Harbor trail systems, Houghton Skate park and more.
NMU to host ‘Women in Construction Day’ event for high school students
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Construction Management program has announced it will host a NMU Women in Construction Day event for high school students later this month. The event will be a hands-on career exploration event that will feature female professionals in the industry. NMU says the...
