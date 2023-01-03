Read full article on original website
I've been feeling a bit under the weather lately, sore throat and achy, pretty sure I have the crud that everyone is getting. When I'm feeling "Ick"ish I want easy and comforting food, that warms my belly and doesn't take much effort. This homemade egg drop soup can be made in about 10 minutes, and gets me back on the couch and under the covers in no time.
High roasted chicken with green beans, tomatoes and olives. The beans are blanched and added during last few minutes of roasting, so they retain color and flavor. Go to taste on marinade ingredients. Ingredients. About 3 pounds favorite chicken pieces, bone in, skin on (I used thighs) 1/2 cup fresh...
If you’re a fan of simple side dishes, then you probably love broccoli. Broccoli is fantastic when it’s nice and crispy, perfectly seasoned, and a little charred. Our usual go-to is to toss florets with plenty of olive oil and roast them at a high temperature (around 425°F is usually ideal). There is, however, another step you can take to up the crisp factor: Smash the florets!
Banana and chocolate always sound like a great dessert idea! And it really is! This double banana mousse chocolate crisp crostata, which is my version of the famous Italian crostata (tart) infused with a creamy mousse with a remarkable taste. No more talking – you simply must try it! Here are the instructions:
These Brown Sugar Banana Bars are incredible! This recipe was an experiment that turned out great. I only had one banana and wanted to make something sweet but not a large cake and this hit the spot! The brown sugar cream cheese frosting is the perfect addition to these delicious bars.
Whether you call them salad leaves or leafy greens, vegetables such as kale, spinach, and lettuces are some of the most versatile foods you can eat. They're right at home in myriad dishes, from colorful salads to hearty sandwiches. Leafy green vegetables are also teeming with essential nutrients, including vitamin C and calcium.
A new year calls for new soup recipes! So Parade Chef Jon Ashton is walking us through how to make the perfect vegetable soup recipe at home. Loaded with in-season veggies, herbs, beans and broth, it's classic comfort food after a long day in the cold. It's also customizable. Don't...
Sweet PotatoPhoto byrobynmac (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Smoky Sweet Potato.
Creating dough inside a bag is less messy than making it in a bowl, and it's genuinely a lot of fun to prepare dough for bread in this fashion. Once the dough has gone through all its stages, I merely take it out of the bag, then place it inside a well-buttered pan. The dough will finish its last rest in the greased pan and then get baked. As for the bag? I just toss it into the trash.
These Brooklyn blackout cupcakes are one of the most popular sweet treats in many exclusive restaurants. Moist, rich, creamy and very delicious, now you can make these cute chocolate cupcakes at home. Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the filling:. 1/2 cup granulated sugar. 2 ½ tablespoons cornstarch. A pinch...
Many people struggle to cut out processed sugar. Instead of trying to quit "cold turkey," we can reduce sugar intake by staying below the "Just Noticeable Difference" (JND). By staying below the JND, it's possible to cut out processed sugar without noticing any change has occurred. I grew up in...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If your New Year’s resolutions look anything like ours this year, then one thing you’re trying to work on is being better with money. And when we really look at our budget, one of the biggest expenses that could be shaved down is food we order out. Whether we’re popping in for a quick bite while running errands, or ordering a delivery feast from our favorite Chinese food take-away place, it’s a delicious way to spend money, but it definitely...
Cube potatoesPhoto byjogyabraham (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
For many flower growers, raised garden beds are a valuable asset. Gardeners with small backyards or limited growing space may find raised beds to be especially helpful, allowing them to create beds where it would be otherwise impossible. This commonly includes spaces with excess concrete, such as driveways or even patios.
I tried butter alternatives from Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Earth Balance, and Smart Balance to see which one is best.
Yummy onion gravy should never be too oily or too watery. The flour should be cooked until it's browned and the gravy should be thick and rich. I prepare my onion gravy in the same manner as making a roux. The only difference here is that I start my onion gravy out by cooking my onions in a skillet with a combination of meat drippings and butter first. A typical roux begins with equal parts of butter, oil, and flour, then the meat drippings, broth, and seasoning are added. If you prefer to prepare your roux separately, then add the remaining ingredients you can. Just make sure that you sauté your onions in a separate pan, too, before adding them to your gravy.
When I was growing up, our family’s beef stew never included green peas. Maybe that’s because my brother and I didn’t care for them then (we do now), or perhaps because of broader family traditions and tastes. The beef stew recipe from Once Upon a Chef doesn’t include green peas, either, and is the only one in this showdown that omits them. I wondered if, compared to the other recipes, this one would fall flat without the little pops of sweetness. Perhaps the good amount of red wine would make up for it — the recipe uses two cups of it. The other classic stew elements are all present in the recipe (cubes of beef chuck roast, onions, garlic, carrots, potatoes, herbs), so I was hopeful that the stew would satisfy.
As a cooking writer and recipe developer, my workday meals aren't as glamorous as you'd think. Here's what I really want for dinner.
I absolutely love the salads at Olive Garden. In fact this is by far my favorite food at olive garden (except for their Limoncello drinks- but that's a conversation for another time). I don’t know what it is, the ice cold lettuce and fresh veggies, the fresh grated parmigiana cheese or the fact they set a big bowl of deliciousness down in front of me, dressed to perfection. I leave the place stuffed to the gills on salad, always with a full take home container of my meal because I've over indulged on salad. We moved recently and the Olive Garden is no longer as convenient as it use to be. I decided at that point I was going to need to find a recipe. This is super easy and comes together quickly. Of course you want to use the freshest of ingredients and by the love of all things holy - get a good block of parmigiana to grate, you won’t be disappointed.
