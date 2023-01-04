ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, TN

Comments / 9

Related
WSMV

Victims identified in Murfreesboro crash

Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

One in critical condition following overnight shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An overnight shooting near Nashville on Saturday has left one victim critically injured. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place just after midnight on Harding Place and Nolensville Road. One adult victim was confirmed to be critically injured following the incident. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tenn. teacher deliberately threw chair at toddler, detectives say

WARTRACE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A three-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital after deputies said she was hit in the head with a metal chair her preschool teacher threw at her. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Dec. 28 at the Stay-N-Play Learning Preschool...
WARTRACE, TN
WSMV

Fatal crash puts spotlight on dangerous Murfreesboro road

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two people were killed in a car crash on Fortress Boulevard in Murfreesboro, a nearby neighborhood is calling attention to how dangerous they feel the road has become. Murfreesboro Police say in the last two years, 20 people have been injured in crashes on Fortress...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Names of Those Involved in Tuesday Double Fatality Accident Released - Murfreesboro Police Investigation Continues

UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the two victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash on Fortress Blvd. According to authorities, 68-year-old Larry Pitts of Murfreesboro, a disabled passenger, and 38-year-old Daniel Dea of Murfreesboro, both died from injuries after the crash.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man wanted after police say he touched friend’s daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking for a man they say inappropriately touched a young girl. Jeremiah Timon Abel, 41, is wanted on two counts of aggravated sexual battery concerning a victim under the age of 13. Detectives say Abel touched his friend’s daughter while in the child’s bedroom. Efforts to locate Abel have been unsuccessful so far.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill

ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

People leave apartment over concerns about crane

Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

1 dead in Antioch shooting, police say

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead after a shooting in Antioch, according to Metro Police. Police said the shooting happened at 316 Hickory Trace Drive. Police have not yet identified the victim. This story will be updated when more information is available.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Bedford County Sheriff's Office Investigates Mailbox Vandalisms

THE BEDFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL MAILBOXES THROUGHOUT BEDFORD COUNTY HAVE BEEN VANDALIZED, TAKEN AND DISCARDED IN VARIOUS PLACES. IF YOU ARE MISSING A MAILBOX, PLEASE CONTACT THE BEDFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
WSMV

Men charged in Caitlyn Kaufman murder appear in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just weeks before the trial begins for two men accused of murdering a Nashville nurse, both suspects went before the judge on Friday morning. Caitlyn Kaufman was killed more than two years ago while driving to work on I-440. Both Devaunte Hill and James Cowan appeared...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy