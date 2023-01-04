ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson aims to stay unbeaten in ACC vs. Virginia Tech

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWsKn_0k2UWAuG00

Off to its hottest start in the Atlantic Coast Conference in five seasons, Clemson will face what figures to be its toughest league test so far when it travels to defending ACC champion Virginia Tech on Wednesday in Blacksburg, Va.

While Clemson (11-3, 3-0 ACC) has won its three ACC games decisively, including a 78-64 victory over North Carolina State on Friday, Virginia Tech (11-3, 1-2) has lost its last two tests by razor-thin margins, including Saturday’s 77-75 defeat at Wake Forest.

The Hokies came up short in a physical game, yielding 14 offensive rebounds, including two to the Demon Deacons’ Andrew Carr in the final 29 seconds that sealed their fate.

“(Wake Forest) is really good but they’re not a great rebounding team,” Hokies coach Mike Young said. “When I play three bigs out of necessity and we give up 14 offensive rebounds, that’ll get your tail whipped.”

The Hokies had to employ a bigger lineup because starting guard Hunter Cattoor was sidelined by an arm injury. Another backcourt player, highly touted freshman Rodney Rice, could make his debut after missing the first two months with an ankle injury. Both are game-time decisions, per the school.

The Hokies got 18 points and seven assists from Sean Pedulla and 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists from Justyn Mutts against Wake.

Virginia Tech will need to perform better on the boards against a Clemson team that has been formidable in the frontcourt.

In the NC State win, Hunter Tyson notched career highs in points (31) and rebounds (15). Tyson made 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc and hit all nine of his free throws on his way to ACC Player of the Week honors.

The last Clemson player with at least 30 points and 15 boards in a game was Horace Grant in 1987.

“He played like Larry Bird,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

“He was efficient. We had a guy have a superstar night.”

In Clemson’s previous win, 79-66 at Georgia Tech, PJ Hall had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Tyson added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Virginia Tech leads the series with Clemson 23-17 with wins in four of the last five meetings, including a 76-75 victory last March in the ACC tournament quarterfinals as Darius Maddox made a 3-pointer at the buzzer of overtime.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techlunchpail.com

Transfer DE Darian Varner Flips His Commitment From Virginia Tech to Wisconsin

Virginia Tech fans received some surprising news Thursday evening as Temple DE transfer Darian Varner, who had signed with the Hokies during the Early Signing Window, flipped his commitment to Wisconsin. Varner had originally chosen the Hokies over a litany of other quality options including Colorado, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Tulane, East...
BLACKSBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

Workers laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?. MVP is a monstrous,...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County

Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million. Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke …. Check your pockets, purses, and cars...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

HCA Virginia Health System Welcomes New Galen College of Nursing

Galen’s second Virginia location will help address nursing shortage HCA Virginia Health System and its affiliate, Galen College of Nursing, have announced a second Virginia Galen campus will open in Roanoke in 2023. As a single-purpose nursing college with a mission to increase access to quality nursing education, Galen will bring an additional educational option […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanoker.com

Do You Know... Amanda Forrester?

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. This former business owner has big plans for the area and herself. Amanda Forrester is a multi-passionate former business owner who is both competitive and collaborative, intentional and able to...
ROANOKE, VA
FOX Carolina

BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
MAULDIN, SC
WVNS

Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
ROANOKE, VA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy