Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer. Where will Bauer sign to play in 2023? Here are six potential free agent destinations for Bauer.
Here's Who Red Sox Reportedly Are Interested In Snatching From Marlins Through Trade
Would this be a good idea for Boston?
Two-Time All-Star Free Agent Would Be Perfect Xander Bogaerts Replacement
The Boston Red Sox left a massive gap on the roster with the departure of Xander Bogaerts and have yet to fix it. Here's one top candidate.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Landing Spots for Top Starting Pitcher on Trade Market
He would be a huge addition to the Dodgers' rotation.
Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple
Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
It would be wise for the Boston Red Sox to add a right-handed hitting first baseman. A former Houston Astros slugger would fit nicely.
Chicago Cubs News: Eric Hosmer is coming to the North Side
The Chicago Cubs have been looking for a first baseman. They didn’t land Jose Abreu so the thought was that they were going to stay internal for the job. With Dansby Swanson taking shortstop and Nico Hoerner moving to second base, the middle of the infield looks amazing. However, the corners of the infield leave a lot to be desired. However, the Cubs might have made a move to make it a little bit better.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: January 5
The French love baseball! Well, at least that was the impression that the French Baseball Federation gave during the White Sox vs. New York Giants tour of Europe, giving silver medals to Charles Comiskey, John McGraw and Hughie Jennings in appreciation. The tour, however, was a failure, with meager attendance...
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
MLB Hot Stove: Will Chicago Cubs Extend or Trade Ian Happ?
As the Chicago Cubs put the finishing touches on their off-season, attention will soon shift to what the club plans to do with left fielder Ian Happ, who is entering the final year of his contract before hitting free agency.
Chicago Cubs: Eric Hosmer is a Good Buy-Low, Bridge to Matt Mervis
The Chicago Cubs agreed to a contract with free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer Wednesday. Hosmer is a nice pick up that comes with no financial risk, and could be a good placeholder at first base until prospects Matt Mervis and Bryce Ball are ready for a call-up to the big leagues, Jack Vita writes.
Cubs Sign Catcher to Minor League Deal, Spring Training Invite
The Chicago Cubs have signed catcher Dom Nuñez to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Yankees make another big-name hire to their front office
The New York Yankees are assembling a front office “Dream Team” of sorts. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Yankees have hired ex-New York Mets executive Omar Minaya. The 64-year-old Minaya will serve as an adviser in the Yankees’ baseball operations department. Minaya is best known for his years running... The post Yankees make another big-name hire to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Minor League Free Agent Tony Wolters Signs With Twins
Although the catcher position is one of the most physically demanding in sports, Will Smith and Austin Barnes avoided the injured list for the entirety of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 season. But even with the backstops’ luck staying healthy, the organization still required an MLB-ready catcher as depth,...
Padres sign Adam Engel, Brent Honeywell to 1-year contracts
The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Adam Engel and right-hander Brent Honeywell to one-year contracts on Friday.
Yardbarker
White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal
The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
