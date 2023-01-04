ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas releases photos building their own border wall

Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris

Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Texas AG's office requested DPS records on transgender Texans

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton's office sought a list of individuals who changed their gender on their state driver's license and other records over a two-year span from the state's Department of Public Safety, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Trans rights advocates are worried the state could target...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Would Beto have fixed the problems with the Texas power grid?

"The power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support." Beto O'Rourke.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy