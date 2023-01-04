Read full article on original website
Texas releases photos building their own border wall
Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
Gov. Abbott calls Ted Cruz the "Zodiac Killer"
"The Zodiac Killer celebrates another birthday. (It’s a joke. He gets it. )" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It seems Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a festive holiday mood- at least according to his Twitter.
Texas residents lambasted for electing Abbott for a third-term in office following power outages & rolling blackouts
The residents of Texas are being lambasted for voting for Governor Abbott at this year's midterm elections after the state's administration warned of rolling blackouts amid power outages.
Texas to resume border wall construction after reaching deals with private property owners, Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that the state government will proceed with the construction of a border wall after reaching an agreement with private land owners.
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas border
TEXAS - Governor Abbott confirmed that he has sent over 8,000 migrants to our nation's capital to draw the attention of vice president Kamala Harris. Overall, Abbott's bus program has sent 14,300 migrants to sanctuary cities, and 8,400 of them have been sent to the doorstep of VP Kamala Harris, tweeted Abbott.
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris
Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.
Democrats want Abbott prosecuted over migrant drop-off. But he wants Biden to deploy federal assets to the border
The Democrats are demanding that Abbott be brought to justice over the migrant drop-off at the Vice President's mansion. On the other hand, he demands that Biden send government resources to the border.
Over 700 Migrants Were Restless and Decided to Cross the Texas Border
As migrants wait for Article 42 to end this month, some couldn’t wait any longer and decided to enter Texas early Thursday morning at Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles southeast of San Antonio.
Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border
In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.
Texas Governor Abbott Announced His Plan to Stop 600,000 Gotaways
Texas Governor Greg Abbott talking to law enforcement officersPhoto byTwitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott released his latest update on Operation Lone Star which began a year ago. He provided an update on illegal aliens captured, millions of fentanyl captured, and his plans to stop further illegal crossings.
Governor Abbott Announced He Will Build the Texas Wall
Under the past administration, President Donald Trump wanted to build a wall to divide the open border between the United States and Mexico. Texas has the majority of the land with its southern neighbor.
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
Texas AG's office requested DPS records on transgender Texans
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton's office sought a list of individuals who changed their gender on their state driver's license and other records over a two-year span from the state's Department of Public Safety, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Trans rights advocates are worried the state could target...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This Week
Texas migrants arriving in PhiladelphiaPhoto byYouTube. Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent more buses to Philadelphia this past week according to the city website. One bus arrived on Monday carrying 20 migrants and more buses arrived Friday morning carrying 84 passengers.
Would Beto have fixed the problems with the Texas power grid?
"The power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support." Beto O'Rourke.
Texas Governor Abbott Tweeted The End of Title 42 was Halted
On Monday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent out a tweet with good news. The U.S. Supreme Court delayed ending Title 42. This means migrants will not legally be allowed to enter U.S. borders under this Trump-era policy.
Democrats rip Gov. Abbott over Christmas Eve migrant drop off near VP Harris’ residence in record-cold temps
Texas governor Greg Abbott is facing criticism from Democrats for the late-night drop off of over 100 migrants in freezing temperatures in Washington, D.C., on Christmas Eve.
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late December
Migrants arriving in Washington, D.C.Photo byTwitter. On Thursday, December 29, a bus of migrants arrived early near the home of Vice Present Kamala Harris in the Naval Observatory. This is less than a week after sending three buses to Washington, D.C. which caused a lot of backlash for Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities
For some months now, Greg Abbott is in the headlines for transporting a large number of migrants to different parts of the United States. It looks like sanctuary cities are his main target for this purpose. The major ones are Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and New York City.
