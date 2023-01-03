David Oliphant and Christopher Childers are the new owners of Fit Studios in Half Moon Bay. They are taking over the business from Kent and Jodi Miller who owned and operated the popular downtown fitness studio for 18 years and are looking forward to retiring. Oliphant says he and Childers plan to expand the class offerings to elevate the business. They also plan to make it into a space that feels inclusive to all — to do their best to make sure everyone who steps through the door feels comfortable, accepted, safe and valued. Oliphant and Childers bring an extensive background in dance and in marketing and say they are so excited to be embarking on this new journey. Jodi Miller, who thanked the community for its patronage over the years, says of the new ownership, “You guys are in for some real treats ahead.”

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO