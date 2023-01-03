Read full article on original website
Linda Joyce Varni
Linda Joyce Varni, age 73, of Belmont, Calif., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Linda was born on Nov. 2, 1949, in San Mateo, Calif., daughter of the late Ferdinando and Rose Barcellone. As a young girl, she worked alongside her sister, Shirley, at their parents’ family business in Half Moon Bay, Barcellone’s Fruit and Vegetable Stand, located along Highway 1. Growing up, Linda and her sister enjoyed being members of 4-H.
COASTSIDE / This + That
David Oliphant and Christopher Childers are the new owners of Fit Studios in Half Moon Bay. They are taking over the business from Kent and Jodi Miller who owned and operated the popular downtown fitness studio for 18 years and are looking forward to retiring. Oliphant says he and Childers plan to expand the class offerings to elevate the business. They also plan to make it into a space that feels inclusive to all — to do their best to make sure everyone who steps through the door feels comfortable, accepted, safe and valued. Oliphant and Childers bring an extensive background in dance and in marketing and say they are so excited to be embarking on this new journey. Jodi Miller, who thanked the community for its patronage over the years, says of the new ownership, “You guys are in for some real treats ahead.”
Rae DuFore
Rae DuFore, a loved mother and friend, died peacefully in her home in Burlingame, Calif., on Dec. 12, 2022. She had just celebrated her 90th birthday. Rae was born in Chicago, Ill.,and moved frequently growing up. She was known for her love, compassion, endless curiosity and service to others. She was an avid learner and passionate about international connection. She married Robert “Bob” DuFore in 1955, and together they raised three children, first in Rockford, Ill., and then in Bayside, Wis.
2022 brought life back to Coastside
The past year demonstrated the determination, and tested the patience, of many people trying to improve life in and around Half Moon Bay. Efforts to relieve traffic and increase road safety, address climate change, develop affordable housing, repair infrastructure, compensate teachers and enhance quality of life on the coast were ongoing — sometimes without coming to fruition.
Storm smashes Surfer’s Beach staircase
Coastside city managers have been working round the clock monitoring the impacts of the latest storm to slam the region on Wednesday and Thursday, even as more weather systems gather in the forecast. Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said staff was concerned over the surge of waves and tide hitting Beach Boulevard and Clarendon Road.
City of HMB prepares for major storm
UPDATED 4:30 p.m.: Winds were picking up across the coast at noon as a powerful winter storm began to roll across California. San Mateo County emergency managers were urging caution and warning of grave potential for flooding, downed trees and power interruption. Around 3 p.m., residents reported that most of...
High surf crashing over roads, seawalls
High tide and extraordinary surf are combining to play havoc across the northern and central coasts of California today. This morning, waves have been crashing onto Highway 1 at Surfer's Beach in Half Moon Bay and they are topping the seawall along Beach Boulevard in Pacifica. Authorities are urging everyone...
Power outages linger as storm sweeps over coast
UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.: Power remained out in many parts of the Bay Area, much of the Midcoast, South Coast and Santa Cruz Mountains, after a long night punctuated by heavy downpours and howling winds. On Thursday afternoon, PG&E said power could be restored to Moss Beach and Montara by 6:39...
Coastside hit with widespread power outages
There are now widespread power outages across the coast. PG&E reports that thousands of customers from Pescadero to Montara were without power at 4:45 p.m. with no immediate word on restoration. The weather deteriorated throughout the day on Wednesday and forecasters were saying the worst of the current storm was...
Library celebrates New Year's holiday with story hour
On Friday, Half Moon Bay Library was teeming with fans of Elephant and Piggie, a popular series of illustrated children’s books by Mo Willems. As they waited for the Noon Year’s Eve Storytime celebration to begin, toddlers, preschoolers and their families sat at craft tables making headbands with construction paper. On one side of the headband was the face of an affable pink pig, and, on the other, the visage of a bespectacled blue elephant. Across the room, parents could be seen reading to their children from open Elephant and Piggie books.
Emergency resources
Here is a partial list of helpful tips provided by San Mateo County and others who think about emergencies. You might print it and keep it somewhere handy or transfer it to your own desktop. Road conditions. Caltrans has a site that allows you to check the status of state...
