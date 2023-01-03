Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players want Rampage-style buff for “least picked” sniper
Apex Legends fans want to see the “least picked” sniper get a charging buff similar to the Rampart in order to boost its utility. Apex Legends is set to get some pretty big updates to kick off 2023, with the new Spellbound Collection Event introducing new cosmetics and a new heirloom for Seer.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 leak hints at Cranked return & Plunder in Warzone 2 Season 2
Leaked icons seemingly pertaining to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 have hinted the series’ Cranked game mode may return in the near future alongside the ever-popular Plunder playlist. Cranked has appeared in several Call of Duty titles over the last several years, including Ghosts, 2019’s...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends devs slammed for ‘no effort’ reactive skin in Season 15
Apex Legends players aren’t fans of the Charge Rifle’s reactive skin, which features in the Season 15 Battle Pass. A powerful anti-Titan weapon, the Charge Rifle from Titanfall made its Apex Legends debut in Season 3. And it just recently received the reactive skin treatment with the launch of Season 15.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev gives cryptic hint on future changes after private match update
An Apex Legends dev has offered a bit of a cryptic tease for future updates following the announcement that private matches are being made available to all players. Apex Legends is quickly approaching its fourth anniversary, but there are plenty of features that Respawn Entertainment have promised to add that haven’t made it into the game just yet.
dexerto.com
Ninja hits back at Fortnite haters calling it a “kids game”
Streaming legend Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has defended still playing Fortnite in 2023, after viewers told him it was a “kid’s game”. The meteoric rise of Ninja and Fortnite will go down in gaming folklore. From Halo esports to dominating Twitch alongside Drake, Ninja is still the most followed Twitch streamer by a huge margin.
dexerto.com
Wild Rift Zoe guide: Release date, best build, runes, ability upgrades
Zoe is a mage with a very unique playstyle in Wild Rift, with the ability to steal the enemies’ abilities. The champion is likely to release in patch 4.0. To help inform players of the trickster, here is everything to know. Zoe was originaly an ordinary girl, who was...
dexerto.com
Tyler1 demands Riot nerf “disgusting” Udyr in League Season 13
Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp raged at the “broken” Udyr and Prowlers Claw combo and demanded Riot Games nerf the popular League of Legends strategy. League of Legends Season 13 is just around the corner, and fans of the popular MOBA are preparing to climb the ranked ladder once again.
dexerto.com
How Private Matches work in Apex Legends: Create custom tournament & invite friends
Respawn Entertainment is finally adding private matches into Apex Legends as part of the Spellbound Collection Event. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game mode. Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event comes chock-full of new content. The update makes quality-of-life changes, introduces new cosmetic items, balances weapons,...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 viral TikTok reveals “secret” dolphin dive trick
Escaping enemies in Warzone 2 proves much more difficult than in Warzone 1, but a TikTok revealed an easy trick to get out of sticky situations faster. Warzone 2 removed slide canceling, a movement mechanic used to move around the map quicker or finesse enemies. The feature was a staple in Warzone 1, and removing slide canceling slowed the sequel’s gameplay pace.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Game Director explains when Roadhog will finally be nerfed
The latest Overwatch 2 patch introduced a new event and some interesting buffs to the game’s heroes, but Roadhog is still a menace in ranked and will continue to be for a little bit longer. Prior to the patch, the devs revealed that they have some major plans for...
dexerto.com
How to get League Points in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
League Points are a special type of currency in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that trainers need to craft powerful TMs to help them on their journey. Here’s everything you need to know about earning more League Points in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced many brand new elements...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players bash “stupid” changes to Loadout Drops and pings
Warzone 2 players have criticized changes to Loadout Drops and pings in the CoD battle royale, after recent adjustments mean they no longer display on players’ maps for an extended period of time. Looting is an integral part of any BR, with Warzone 2 no exception. To that end,...
dexerto.com
Fortnite reportedly hosting The Kid Laroi concert collab this month
According to a new report, Epic Games is working with The Kid Laroi on a Fortnite concert set to go live this January. Fortnite’s live events have become must-experience moments for millions around the globe. On a select few occasions, such events have even included concerts from some of today’s hottest artists.
dexerto.com
How to get Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy
Wondering how to unlock The Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about accessing this deadly battleground once the game releases. Unlocking The Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy enables players to battle it out against deadly AI enemies. It’s...
dexerto.com
5 Guilty Gear Strive mods to download on PC & console in 2023
Guilty Gear Strive mods can really shake up the gameplay in this classic 2D beat-em-up. Here are five of the best Guilty Gear Strive mods you can download on PC right now. Guilty Gear Strive is a high-energy anime beat-em-up in the long-running Guilty Gear series. The game is out on PC and PlayStation consoles, but those playing on PC can take advantage of a variety of fun and useful mods to jazz up the gameplay – making an already exhilarating game even more interesting.
dexerto.com
Fake Pokemon Crown Zenith TCG packs have already appeared online
Pokemon TCG fans have already found fake card packs for Crown Zenith, Pokemon Sword & Shield’s final expansion set, floating around online. The Pokemon TCG is kicking things off strongly in 2023 with the upcoming release of the Crown Zenith set, which looks to cap off the lengthy Sword & Shield expansion sets.
dexerto.com
How to get classic MW2 hit marker sound in Modern Warfare 2
It may have been out for a number of months now, but it’s probably passed a lot of Modern Warfare 2 players by that you can get classic MW2 hit marker sounds in game. Here’s how to do exactly that. The first Modern Warfare 2 will forever be...
dexerto.com
Insane “super jump” exploit in Apex Legends found on World’s Edge
Apex Legends players have uncovered a nifty new movement technique that lets them super jump high above opponents, but it’s limited to one specific spot on World’s Edge. Over the last few years of Apex Legends, players have constantly been looking to get a leg-up on the competition in new and unusual ways.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player says Team Go Rocket Grunt is “too much” after steamy encounter
A Pokemon Go player has had a particularly “close” encounter with a Team Go Rocket grunt, with the character’s avatar finding themself in the nefarious antagonist’s embrace. Pokemon Go is known for a variety of visual glitches or situationally awkward model overlaps. Players have found Pokemon...
dexerto.com
How to play Battle.net games on Steam Deck
Wondering how to play Battle.net games on Steam Deck? You can play World of Warcraft, Diablo 2, and a few other titles, but it’ll take some work. Look no further, as we have you covered. Blizzard’s roster of games is unfortunately locked behind the Battle.net launcher. This originally was...
Comments / 0