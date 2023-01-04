Read full article on original website
Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple
Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
Huge Carlos Correa update revealed
A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NL West teams doing Yankees a favor in Aroldis Chapman chase
Wondering when and where Aroldis Chapman will be signing this offseason, New York Yankees fans? Truth be told, as long as it’s far away from the Bronx Bombers, nobody really cares. Most would prefer if it was the absolute farthest possible destination. And boy, do we have a good...
Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer. Where will Bauer sign to play in 2023? Here are six potential free agent destinations for Bauer.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations
The New York Mets are still progressing toward the conclusion of negotiations with Carlos Correa after issues arose during his physical, and they are apparently seeking one specific concession as they try to seal the deal. The Mets continue to negotiate with Correa’s camp and optimism remains that the two sides will reach a deal,... The post Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Carlos Correa’s camp in contact with at least one other team after Mets talks hit hiccup
Carlos Correa’s camp renewed contact with at least another interested team or two beyond the Mets on Thursday as negotiations over proposed contract language changes in the agreed-upon $315 million, 12-year deal ran into at least a hiccup or two. There’s been decent hope for two weeks that Correa and the Mets could finalize the agreement, with a few alterations, and Correa’s camp had limited discussions to the Mets until Thursday. But two weeks into the discussions, the unresolved issues have at least led Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, to check in with other teams. The incumbent Twins, who know Correa best...
Red Sox Make Surprise Cut After Officially Announcing Justin Turner Signing
The Boston Red Sox's corresponding move for signing corner infielder Justin Turner creates another hole on the roster.
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report clarifies rumors of Dodgers’ interest in controversial free agent
The Los Angeles Dodgers would do anything for bullpen help (but they won’t do that). Rumors emerged this week that the defending NL West champion Dodgers were interested in signing mercurial free agent reliever Aroldis Chapman. The source of the chatter appears to have been former MLB player Carlos Baerga, who shared a rumor to... The post Report clarifies rumors of Dodgers’ interest in controversial free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Yuli Gurriel could sign with Astros rival?
At 38 years old, Yuli Gurriel may have one more left in him. Retired former MLB player Carlos Baerga wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday that the veteran slugger Gurriel is rumored to be signing a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. After spending the last seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Gurriel... The post Yuli Gurriel could sign with Astros rival? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Brewers sign former All-Star pitcher
At long last, the Milwaukee Brewers have finally made a free agent signing. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday that the Brewers have agreed to a free agent deal with veteran left-hander Wade Miley. The deal is reportedly for one year and $4.5 million (with the chance for Miley to make up to $6... The post Brewers sign former All-Star pitcher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rafael Devers agrees to massive Red Sox contract extension
The Boston Red Sox have suffered from an exodus of star players in recent years, but have taken a major step toward making sure that does not happen again. The Red Sox have signed third baseman Rafael Devers to a massive contract extension. Devers and the Red Sox agreed to an 11-year contract worth $331... The post Rafael Devers agrees to massive Red Sox contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Mets GM Omar Minaya Joining Yankees
Former New York Mets General Manager Omar Minaya is back in a baseball front office, this time across town with the New York Yankees. Minaya who served as Mets GM from 2004 to 2010, and oversaw the resurgence of the Amazin’s in the mid-00’s, which included a run to the NLCS in 2006, will join the Yanks as a senior advisor of baseball operations.
Mets reportedly growing frustrated with Carlos Correa talks
More than two weeks after initially agreeing on a contract, the New York Mets and Carlos Correa still have not finalized an agreement. This, apparently, is starting to get on the Mets’ nerves. The Mets are growing increasingly frustrated with the progress of Correa talks and have at least given some thought to walking away... The post Mets reportedly growing frustrated with Carlos Correa talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Yankees’ shortstop position has an easy solution
The Yankees have a huge decision to make this upcoming year and one that certainly won’t be made until after Spring Training. That decision is, of course, who will man SS and do the job that Yankees fans have been waiting years to see since Jeter. For a bit there, Didi Gregorius was able to man the spot and had some truly remarkable moments, but in the past few seasons, it’s been a rough go. That could change this season, with a few potential options for the IF beginning to formulate.
