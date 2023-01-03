Attempting Dry January? Here's your guide to mocktails around San Diego

(U-T)

It's January, and for many that means the beginning of Dry January.

Dry January is month-long commitment to not drinking, to set the tone for the new year and re-center after the excesses of the holidays.

But just because you're not drinking alcohol, doesn't mean you can't have a an interesting drink.

Community guides reporter Carlos Rico has more.

Listen to the interview on the player above or subscribe here .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .