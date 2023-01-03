ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Attempting Dry January? Here's your guide to mocktails around San Diego

By Kristy Totten
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9v29_0k2UU5eI00
(U-T)

It's January, and for many that means the beginning of Dry January.

Dry January is month-long commitment to not drinking, to set the tone for the new year and re-center after the excesses of the holidays.

But just because you're not drinking alcohol, doesn't mean you can't have a an interesting drink.

Community guides reporter Carlos Rico has more.

Listen to the interview on the player above or subscribe here .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
122K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy