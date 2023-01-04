ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
New York Post

Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
NEVADA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
Outsider.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death

As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
NEVADA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Jeremy Renner Was ‘Run Over' by More Than 7-Ton PistenBully Snowplow

"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner was "run over" by a more than 14,300-pound snowplow, known as a PistenBully, it was revealed as more details are emerging as to what exactly happened to the Marvel actor. Earlier this week, Renner was said to be in critical but stable condition after suffering blunt...
RENO, NV
People

Jeremy Renner Thanks 'Renowned' Medical Staff in Another Recovery Update from the Hospital

The Marvel actor is still on the mend at the hospital after suffering "extensive" injuries in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day Jeremy Renner is continuing to give updates on his health from the hospital following a New Year's Day snowplow accident. On Friday, the Hawkeye actor, who celebrates his 52nd birthday on Saturday, posted an image on his Instagram Story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote alongside the image with a series...
Decider.com

‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Airlifted To Hospital In Critical Condition After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner, the Academy Award nominated actor and star of The Avengers, The Hurt Locker and The Mayor of Kingstown, is currently in critical condition in a hospital near Reno, Nevada after suffering an undisclosed injury during what police are describing as a “weather related accident while plowing snow.” According to a statement provided to Deadline, officers from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office “responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada” at 9 A.M. on New Year’s Day. Renner reportedly has a home in the area, which is nearby Lake Tahoe, which had...
RENO, NV
The Independent

Jeremy Renner accident – update: Marvel star shares hospital video after being ‘completely crushed’ by PistenBully snowplough

Actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” by the snow plough that left him with serious injuries.The Marvel star underwent two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after the “tragic”incident that has left him on a “long road to recovery”.He had been trying to rescue his car from the snow when he was accidentally run over by the heavy-duty snowplough he’d been operating.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit...
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

