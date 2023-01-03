Photos: Southern California reeling from days of destructive storms

Following a wave of punishing rains that forced evacuations on the Central Coast and flooded parts of Los Angeles County, Southern California faced another round of storms this week, with much of the region still under flood, high wind and high surf advisories.

Since New Year’s Eve, hundreds of thousands of Californians have lost power as a string of the severe winter storms has provided the latest glimpse into how extreme weather tied to climate change is challenging California’s power grid in unprecedented ways.

Late Thursday, waters from the Salinas River near Chualar breached some levees and flooded nearby farmland, with more flooding expected.

A new round of storms marches into California on Friday, the eighth atmospheric river-fueled event since Christmas Day.

At least 19 people have died in the back-to-back storms.

Two vehicles fell into a sinkhole on Iverson Road in Chatsworth, trapping four people on Tuesday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Two men use a raft to get back and forth from the roadway to a homeless encampment on Bannon Island, along the Sacramento River. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Cyd Zeigler gets an elevated view of a mudslide on Nichols Canyon Road in Los Angeles on Wednesday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Gerardo Medina cleans up water inside Union Station in Los Angeles on Tuesday after torrential rain led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway inside the station's pedestrian passageway. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Commuters are shuttled over a flooded section of the pedestrian walkway leading to train platforms on the main level of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A driver disobeys road closure signs and drives through the flooded Glen Helen Parkway during Tuesday's storm in Devore. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A boulder crashed on top of a parked car along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Tuesday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Gabriell Lambert cleans her car flooded by muddy water that came down hillside, caused by heavy rain, at 3700 block of North Fredonia Drive in Studio City on Jan. 10. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Caltrans removes mud and debris washed up along US 101 northbound lane in Ventura, on Jan. 10. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Bud Tate, 60, left, gives a hand to Anthony Ivancich, 80, jumping over flooded street in heavy rain and mudslide at 3700 block of North Fredonia Drive on in Studio City, CA (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Two Chatsworth residents view the sinkhole that swallowed two cars on Iverson Road south of Zaltana Street, beneath the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth on Jan. 10. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Montecito Summerland Fire Protection District officials responded to a rockslide where two 500-gallon propane tanks were washed up along the 800 block of Toro Canyon Road in Toro Canyon, Calif., on Tuesday. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Brayan Suarez leaps to avoid getting wet while crossing to the other side as the rain water builds up on the ground at Santee Alley in Los Angeles on Jan. 9. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

High surf brought spectators to Manhattan Beach on Friday. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Slade Watson, 15, of Hermosa Beach runs as waves come crashing over the breakwall of Redondo Beach Harbor. where kids played in the spray of giant waves following the storm. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Rain clouds shroud the skyline of downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .