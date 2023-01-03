Sabres defeat Washington in overtime thanks to another Tage Thompson hat trick

Tage Thompson capped off the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals with his third goal and fourth point of the game on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena.

Alex Tuch converted on a two-on-one opportunity midway through the opening period to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead. Jeff Skinner started the chance while Thompson fed the puck to Tuch for his 18th goal of the season. Thompson and Skinner were credited with the assists on the score.

Washington answered just about a minute and a half later to tie the game 1-1. Sonny Milano scored his sixth goal of the season for the Capitals. Anthony Mantha and Matt Irwin assisted on the game-tying goal.

Thompson added a goal of his own late in ther first stanza thanks to a power play chance. His 28th goal of the season came with T.J. Oshie in the penalty box. Rasmus Dahlin made the pass that setup the goal. Dahlin and Dylan Cozens recieved the assists.

The forward added his second goal of the game early in the second period to double Buffalo's lead to 3-1 over the Capitals. Thompson's 29th goal of the season was assisted by Tuch and Ilya Lyubushkin.

Alexander Ovechkin scored late in the middle period to bring Washington back within a goal, 3-2. Evgeny Kuznetsov assisted on Ovechkin's 27th goal of the season.

Nic Dowd was able to convert on a rebound chance less than a minute into the third period to tie the game 3-3. The goal was Dowd's 10th of the season. Milano received the lone assist on the score.

Ovechkin's second goal of the night came midway through the third period and gave Washington its first lead of the game, 4-3. Conor Sheary made the pass to the front of the net that Ovechkin converted on for his 28th goal of the year.

The Sabres were able to answer several minutes later when Tyson Jost coverted on a second chance opportunity following a shot by Casey Mittelstadt. Jost's third goal of the season tied the game 4-4. Mittelstadt and Owen Power assisted on the score.

Thompson's third hat trick of the season was created by a Tuch turnover in the offensive zone in overtime. Thompson was able to beat Darcy Kuemper for the game-winning goal, his 30th goal of the season.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

BUF : 10:48 - Alex Tuch (18) (Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner).

17:29 - Tage Thompson (28) PPG (Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens)

WSH : 12:07 - Sonny Milano (6) (Anthony Mantha, Matt Irwin)

Second Period

BUF : 5:50 - Tage Thompson (29) (Alex Tuch, Ilya Lyubushkin)

WSH : 16:46 - Alexander Ovechkin (27) (Evgeny Kuznetsov)

Third Period

BUF : 11:42 - Tyson Jost (3) (Casey Mittelstadt, Owen Power)

WSH : 0:55 - Nic Dowd (10) (Sonny Milano). 7:10 - Alexander Ovechkin (28)

(Conor Sheary)

Overtime

BUF : 3:00 - Tage Thompson (30) (unassisted)

WSH : none

First Period

BUF : none

WSH : 16:57 - T.J. Oshie (2 min., high sticking)

Second Period

BUF : 17:49 - Ilya Lyubushkin (2 min., slashing)

WSH : none

Third Period

BUF : none

WSH : 18:00 - Evgeny Kuznetzov (2 min., tripping). 19:43 - Lars Eller

(2 min., tripping)

Overtime

BUF : none

WSH : none

