Cardi B Covers a Fall Out Boy Classic to Ring in the New Year

By Glenn Rowley
 3 days ago

A loaded god complex, cock it and pull it! Cardi B celebrated New Year’s Eve on Saturday (Dec. 31) by covering Fall Out Boy ‘s seminal hit “Sugar We’re Goin’ Down.”

The superstar’s delightfully emo moment came during her performance at Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub to ring in 2023. With a drink in one hand and a mic in the other, Cardi excitedly launched into the 2005 single in a fan-captured TikTok video. “Anything you wanna hear/ But that’s just who I am this week/ Lying in bed/ Next to the mausoleum,” she wailed a capella as the crowd excitedly sang along.

“Cardi b singing fall out boy first thing after midnight on new year’s day is exactly how i wanted to start my year,” the TikTok user wrote on the clip, which also features Offset on stage, playing to a different part of the packed crowd.

Released as the lead single off 2005’s From Under the Cork Tree, “Sugar We’re Goin Down” served as the foursome’s breakout hit, becoming their first top 10 smash and ultimately peaking at No. 8 on the Hot 100. (The pop -punk anthem also reached No. 3 on the Alternative Airplay chart as well as No. 2 on Pop Airplay.)

Funnily enough, Cardi’s appreciation for Pete Wentz and co. plays into a tweet she posted earlier this fall expressing her love for the “emo kids” at her high school who were “actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes.”

Weeks before her New Year’s Eve performance, Cardi promised that her long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy is set to be released sometime in 2023 and even treated the Bardi Gang to a seven-second snippet of an unreleased song via Twitter.

Watch Cardi playfully cover Fall Out Boy below.

